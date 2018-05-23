In 1986, a grocery store executive named Michael Morton came home from work one afternoon to find his house surrounded by police cars and covered with crime scene tape. He then discovered that the unthinkable had happened: his wife had been brutally murdered.
As is often the case in such situations, the police considered the husband the No. 1 suspect. In fact, they focused solely on Michael Morton, to the exclusion of all other suspects, and in short order he was convicted and sentenced to prison.
In the rush to conviction, key evidence was overlooked — even covered up by dishonest investigators and prosecutors — but there was nothing Michael Morton could do. He languished in prison for two decades, losing appeal after appeal.
One day, after yet another legal disappointment, he came to the end of his rope and he cried out in desperation: “God, please help me. I’ve got nothing left.”
It seemed, for the moment, that his prayer was met with silence. And then, one night a few weeks later, as he was getting ready to go to sleep, he put on his headphones so that the music would drown out the prison sounds around him. Suddenly he felt a wave of peace and love and joy wash over him. In his words, God bathed him in light.
He had been to church before; he knew what was happening: This was the presence of God at work in his life. He then became a fully devoted follower of Jesus Christ.
From that day on, he was a changed man. He was a free man, even though he remained incarcerated for six more years.
On the day of his wife’s death there was DNA evidence found at the scene which would conclusively link the crime to another man — a career criminal — but the evidence was never tested. In fact, during the appeals process the district attorney did everything he could to prevent this DNA from being sent to the lab. But a judge finally did the right thing. The evidence was tested, Michael Morton was exonerated and his conviction was vacated.
Today, Morton says that even though he was released from prison in June 2011, he was really set free some six years earlier when he had a personal encounter with Jesus Christ.
What Michael Morton experienced literally — years and decades behind prison walls — many people today are experiencing figuratively.
Maybe you have had this experience. Maybe you, too, feel the chains of bondage — that you’re trapped in a prison cell and there’s no way of getting out. Maybe you, too, are crying out for release, because you find yourself today in a situation in which only God can help.
No matter what kind of chains may bind you, you can find freedom from captivity. You can experience liberty, both within and without.
In Jesus’ very first sermon, this is what He said...“The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” (Luke 4:18-19)
Michael Morton was in prison for 26 years, but the last six years of his incarceration he was a free man because he had experienced the overwhelming grace of God.
This week, remember that it may take a while for your situation to change, but your perspective can change today because God is with you. You might feel your situation and struggles will last forever, but it won’t because God is on His way. And God also provides a way out, even when there doesn’t appear to be one.
