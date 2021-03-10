Once I was reading about ways to cultivate teamwork and leadership within the church, and I came across a story shared by a legendary pro football coach.
In his book “Think Like A Champion,” former Denver Broncos championship head coach Mike Shanahan tells about taking a job of offensive coordinator at his alma mater, NCAA Division II Eastern Illinois University, in 1978.
Coming off a 1-10 season, the Panthers were the laughing stock of the state. Shanahan’s boss and head coach, the newly hired Darrell Mudra, announced to his team at the beginning of the season, “Men, you’re going to be winners. I’ve looked at a lot of film and know the talent we have, and I know we will get to the playoffs with the right plan and right attitude. There is no reason why we can’t win a (Division II) national championship.”
Everyone thought he was crazy, that is, until they finished the season with a 12-2 record and a national championship.
It might be easy to miss the point of this story. It’s not that the coach, in a moment of unfounded optimism, made a bold and outrageous statement to a team that had gone 1-10 the year before, inspiring them to greatness. It’s that he made the statement after looking at a lot of film and studying his players.
Motivating the troops involves more than just talking big. It involves doing your homework, knowing those around you well enough to bring out their best.
Perhaps you want to see the ragtag team around you, whether it be coworkers, fellow churchgoers or even family members formed into champions in life. Do you want to get the most and the best out of those around you (spouse, children, just to name a few)? Then study your players. Find their strengths, understand their weaknesses, and custom-design a plan that maximizes the first and minimizes the second. In the Christian life, in order for you and I to perform at our best, we have to invest some extra time in preparation.
Solomon wrote, ”By wisdom a house is built, through understanding it is established; through knowledge its rooms are filled with rare and beautiful treasures,” (Proverbs 24:3). Take time this week to do your homework to make yourself and those around you the best that they can be.
