A few years ago, Paine-Webber employed an advertising campaign that emphasized its ability to listen to the client’s needs and custom design an investment package for each one. You may remember the ads: “How did your broker know you wanted to retire early?” “He ASKED.”
They were selling the idea that Paine-Webber representatives listen. The ability to listen is so rare, this major brokerage firm considers it a selling point.
Compare the success of this campaign with that of E.F. Hutton. In one of the more quote-worthy advertising slogans, the phrase “When E.F. Hutton talks, people listen,” was lauded. However, despite its memorable tagline, investors weren’t impressed. Today E.F. Hutton is out of business. Paine-Webber realized that people want to invest in a company with a reputation for listening, rather than one with a reputation for talking.
Getting a reputation for being a talker is easy: Just open your mouth and let some sound come out. Eventually you’ll get someone’s attention. Developing a reputation as a listener is a different matter, and there’s a “trick” to it. You’ve got to stop talking long enough to hear what others are saying, and — more importantly — you must value the other person or you’ll never be an effective listener.
Many successful people attribute their success to their ability to listen. Diane Sawyer said, “There is no substitute for paying attention.” Sam Walton said, “The key to success is to get out into the store and listen. ... Our best ideas come from clerks and stockboys.” Chili’s Restaurant says that 80 percent of its current menu came from suggestions made by employees and customers.
President Lyndon Johnson kept a sign on his wall that said, “You ain’t learning nothing when you’re doing all the talking.”
Solomon said practically the same thing: ”Let the wise men listen and add to their learning.” (Proverbs 1:5) This week, let’s strive to become better listeners, and let’s remember these words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.