If you have a purpose in life — lofty or not — you’ll live longer, a recent study shows.
It doesn’t seem to matter much what the purpose is, or whether the purpose involves a goal that’s ambitious or modest.
“It can be anything — from wanting to accomplish a goal in life, to achieving something in a volunteer organization, to as little as reading a series of books,” said study author Dr. Patricia Boyle, a neuropsychologist at the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center and an assistant professor of behavioral sciences at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
“We found that people who reported a greater level of purpose in life were substantially less likely to die over the follow-up period — only about half as likely to die over the follow-up period — as compared to people with a lower level of purpose,” Boyle said.
The participants had an average age of 78 years.
“What this is saying is, if you find purpose in life, if you find your life is meaningful and if you have goal-directed behavior, you are likely to live longer,” Boyle said.
It’s important that we recognize that as individuals, there is purpose to our existence and for living within each day in our lives.
I’m reminded of a story involving baseball great Yogi Berra, the well-known catcher for the New York Yankees, and one of my all-time favorite players, Henry Aaron, who at that time was the chief power hitter for the Milwaukee Braves.
Their two respective teams were playing one another in the World Series and, as usual Yogi was keeping up his ceaseless chatter, intended to pep up his teammates on the one hand, and distract the Milwaukee batters on the other.
As Aaron came to the plate, Yogi tried to distract him by saying, “Henry, you’re holding the bat wrong. You’re supposed to hold it so you can read the trademark.” Aaron didn’t say anything, but when the next pitch came he hit it into the left-field bleachers.
After rounding the bases and touching home plate, Aaron looked at Yogi Berra and said, “I didn’t come up here to read.” A simple statement professing a profound purpose.
In how we live and what we do, in our jobs and in our family and in our faith, we are called to live in a purpose-motivated fashion. Late in his life, King David grasped this concept well, writing, ”Now that I am old and gray, do not abandon me, O God. Let me proclaim your power to this new generation, your mighty miracles to all who come after me.” (Psalm 71:18)
Believers have a built-in purpose: To know Christ and to make Him known. It begins when we choose to follow Christ. It continues until we hear the words, “Well done.”
This week, and every day, let this be our lifelong purpose. It will, as the saying goes, add years to your life, and life to your years.
