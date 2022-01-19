The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Dec. 29
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:20 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Jimmy R. Krider was traveling west on NC 16 in a 2014 Cadillac, Wilma J. Carpenter was stopped in the west bound lane of NC 16 in a 2018 Nissan and Daniel L. Tollison was turning left from NC 16 in a 1999 Kia. Carpenter was stopped in the west bound lane and Krider struck the vehicle. Carpenter then struck the Kia. All vehicles came to a rest in the west bound lane of NC 16. The estimated cost of damage to the Cadillac was $5,000 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $8,000 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Kia was $1,500 and it was not drivable. Krider was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Dec. 30
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 7:50 a.m. The report stated that Austin D. Katz, in a 2009 Pontiac and Ronal S. Cooper, in a 2001 Chevrolet, were both traveling north on NC 16. Katz failed to reduce speed and struck the Chevrolet in the rear. Following the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact before the investigating officer arrived. The estimated cost of damage to the Pontiac was $3,000 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,000 and it was drivable. Katz was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Jan. 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:29 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Bryan J. Puac was operating a 2005 GMC while traveling north on US 221. The vehicle crossed the median and ran off the road to the left, struck a guardrail on the south bound shoulder and came to a rest facing north. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $6,000 and it was not drivable. Puac was issued a citation for not having an operators license and failure to maintain lane control.
