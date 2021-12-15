The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Nov. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:06 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Patsy L. Miller was traveling north on the PVA of Jefferson Landing in a 2010 Ford while Charles A. Bledsoe was traveling south in a 1992 Subaru. Miller attempted to make a left turn and turned into the path of the Subaru, causing a collision. Both vehicles came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,000 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $1,000 and it was also considered not drivable. Miller was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
Nov. 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 7:46 a.m. The report stated that Gary N. Shumate was operating a 2015 Nissan while traveling south on North Main Street. The vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a telephone pole, a fiber box and over turned, coming to a rest in the roadway on its side. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $8,000 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the telephone pole and fiber box owned by Skyline/Skybest was $2,000. Shumate was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control and driving while license revoked.
Dec. 1
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:53 p.m. near Jefferson. The report showed that Blake A. Hurley was traveling east on Shelter Baptist Church Road in a 2011 Chevrolet when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, drove down an embankment, overturned and struck a fence. The vehicle came to a rest on its left side near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $3,500 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the fence owned by Patsy Stewart was $250. Hurley was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Jared A. Hohman was operating a 1999 Ford while traveling north on US 221 when he struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle was moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,000 and it was deemed drivable.
Dec. 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 10:06 a.m. The wreck report stated that Carol K. Wingler was traveling south on US 221 in a 2007 Subaru when a dog entered the roadway. Unable to avoid, the vehicle struck the dog and was moved from the area of impact before the investigating officer arrived. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $1,000 and it was considered drivable.
