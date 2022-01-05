The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Dec. 19
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 9:54 a.m. According to the wreck report, Brandie R. Trivette was operating a 2001 Buick while traveling south on US 221. The vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail, crossed the median, ran off the roadway to the left and struck an embankment, coming to a final rest off the roadway facing west. The estimated cost of damage to the Buick was $4,500 and it was not drivable. The guardrail, owned by NCDOT was estimated to cost $2,500 in damages.
Dec. 20
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:58 a.m. near Jefferson. The report stated that Jo-Ann H. Hall was traveling north on Stone Drive in a 2005 Dodge while Jon P. Gatewood was traveling east on NC 194 in a 2018 Toyota. Hall crossed the center line of the roadway and struck the Toyota. Both vehicles came to a rest in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $1,200 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,000 and it was drivable. Hall was issued a citation for traveling left of center.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:28 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Larry M. Absher was backing up west bound in the PVA of Ashe Tire in a 2006 Toyota while Kenny R. Spencer was traveling east, slowing or stopping in the PVA in a 2020 Honda. The Toyota struck the Honda and both came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $0 and it was drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $1,000 and it was also drivable.
Dec. 22
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:47 p.m. near Jefferson. The report showed that Brian A. Delphias was operating a 2001 Toyota while traveling south on North Main Street. The vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment, coming to a final rest facing north in the south bound shoulder. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,000 and it was not drivable. Delphias was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 2:13 p.m. According to the wreck report, Anotnio C. Alvarez was traveling north on NC 163 in a 2002 Ford while Joseph D. Severt was traveling south in a 2017 Ford. Both vehicles collided mirrors in the roadway and were moved to the shoulder prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Due to conflicting stories, it was unable to determine which vehicle crossed the center line. The estimated cost of damage to both Fords were $400 each and they were both drivable.
Dec. 23
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Lansing at 7:51 a.m. The report stated that Shane A. Blevins was operating a 2008 Subaru while traveling north on NC 194. The vehicle struck a deer in the roadway and was moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $7,000 and it was not drivable.
Dec. 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:55 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Kathryn E. Johnson was traveling south on US 221 in a 2022 GMC when a dog entered the roadway, causing a collision. Johnson drove to her destination after the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $800 and it was deemed drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Lansing at 11:44 a.m. The report showed that Robert L. Gow was operating a 2005 Toyota while traveling south on NC 88. The vehicle ran off the road to the right, went over an embankment, struck several small trees and went into a creek, coming to a final rest. The driver stated that he was ran off the road by another vehicle traveling north. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,000 and it was not drivable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.