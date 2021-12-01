The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Nov. 16
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:04 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Deborah P. Lewis was operating a 2015 Nissan while traveling north on Cranberry Springs Road. The vehicle struck a deer in the roadway and was moved to the shoulder after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,500 and it was not considered drivable.
Nov 17.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:29 a.m. near West Jefferson. The report stated that Tammy L. Keys was operating a 2002 Mercedes Benz while heading south on NC 88. Judith M. Sturgill, in a 2021 Subaru, was stopped in the road. The Mercedes struck the Subaru in the rear. Following the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact before the investigating officer arrived. The estimated cost of damage to the Mercedes Benz was $5,000 and it was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $4,000 and it was also drivable. Keys was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:08 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Deidra N. Lowe was traveling west on NC 88 in a 2001 Toyota when she struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle was moved after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,500 and it was considered drivable.
Nov. 20
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:52 a.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Shawna M. Eldreth was heading south in a 2016 Ford on NC 88. A deer entered the roadway and the vehicle struck it. Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the vehicle was moved. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,200 and it was deemed drivable.
Nov. 21
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:28 a.m. near Jefferson. The report stated that Michele H. Baldwin was operating a 2011 Hyundai while traveling south on US 221. The vehicle could not avoid and struck a deer in the road, moving to the shoulder after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Hyundai was $3,500 and it was not drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:03 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Mary T. Cox was traveling north on US 221 in a 2017 Toyota when she struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle was moved to the shoulder prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $800 and it was deemed drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:38 p.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report showed that Wanda P. Coward was traveling north in a 2013 Chevrolet on NC 16. Coward struck a deer and the vehicle was moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,000 and it was not drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:11 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Victoria K. Adams was operating a 2020 Chevrolet heading east on NC 163 when she struck a deer. The vehicle was moved after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,000 and it was not considered drivable.
Nov. 22
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:48 p.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Stephen H. Jones was operating a 1995 Toyota while traveling north on Roaring Fork Road. The vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck a mailbox and then struck a fence, coming to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,000 and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the fence owned by Teresa Roten was $500. The mailbox damage is estimated at $250. Jones was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control and having no insurance.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:54 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Barbara A. McCoy was backing up in the PVA of New River Fire Department in a 2015 Ford. An unknown driver in a 2016 Ford was parked facing west. McCoy backed up and struck the 2016 Ford. The estimated cost of damage to the 2015 Ford was $1,000 and it was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the 2016 Ford was $2,000 and it was also drivable.
