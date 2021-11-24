The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Nov. 10
A single vehicle accident: occurred at 7:20 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Katie F. Eggers was operating a 2007 Honda while traveling south on US 221 when a deer entered the roadway in front of the vehicle. The Honda struck the deer in the roadway and was moved to the shoulder of the roadway following the collision before the investigating officer arrived on scene. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $4,500 and it was not considered drivable.
A two vehicle accident: occurred at 6:29 p.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that John K. Eller Jr. was traveling west on NC 88 in a 2012 Chevrolet while Richard D. Eastridge was traveling east in a 1990 Chevrolet when the two struck mirrors. Both vehicles were moved off the road after impact. According to the report, both vehicles were large trucks on a narrow portion of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles were $500 each and they were deemed drivable.
Nov. 11
A single vehicle accident: occurred at 9:37 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Idalberto F. Cepero was operating a 2016 Freightliner while trying to make a left turn onto NC 163 from Idlewild Road. The vehicle could not make the turn and the trailer Cepero was pulling struck and traveled on top of the guardrail. Following the accident, the vehicle came to rest on NC 163. The estimated cost of damage to the Freightliner was $1,500 and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the guardrail owned by NCDOT was $3,000.
Nov. 12
A single vehicle accident: occurred at 10:07 a.m. near West Jefferson. The report stated that Sandra W. Lemly was traveling North on Harless Road in a 2010 Mazda. The vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. At the area of impact, the vehicle came to a rest and Lemly left the scene, failing to report the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $5,000 and it was not drivable. Lemly was issued a citation for failing to report the accident.
A single vehicle accident: occurred at 6:16 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Vartahan J. Hakobian was operating a 2005 Subaru while traveling south on NC 16 when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck 11 mailboxes. The vehicle came to a rest on the shoulder of the road. Hakobian stated that he swerved off the road to avoid colliding with a trailer. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $1,000 and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the mailboxes owned by Ashe Rental Agency was $600.
Nov. 13
A single vehicle accident: occurred at 7:37 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, an unknown driver was traveling east on Sugar Tree Road in a 2001 Ford when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a fence. The vehicle then went down an embankment and came to rest in a pasture. Prior to the responding officer’s arrival, the vehicle was moved. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,000 and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the fence owned by Nettie Perkins was $500.
Nov. 14
A single vehicle accident: occurred at 9:26 a.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Gary H. Blevins was operating a 2013 Chevrolet while traveling south on NC 16 when a deer ran in front of the vehicle. Blevins struck the deer and the vehicle was moved prior to the responding officer’s arrival. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $9,000 and it was deemed drivable.
A two vehicle accident: occurred at 2:56 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, an unknown driver in a Ford was traveling north on North Main Street while Steven K. Miller was operating a 2013 Ram while traveling south. The Ford crossed the centerline and struck Miller. Miller’s vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement and the Ford kept traveling without stopping. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was unknown. The estimated cost of damage to the Ram was $800 and it was deemed drivable.
Nov. 15
A single vehicle accident: occurred at 6:28 p.m. near Jefferson. The report stated that Mickey D. Price was traveling west on NC 88 in a 2005 Dodge when he struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $1,000 and it was considered drivable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.