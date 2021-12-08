The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Nov. 23
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:16 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Christopher J. Shatley was operating a 2021 Ford while traveling north on Big Flatts Church Road. Shatley was actively fleeing from law enforcement when he crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, went over an embankment and over turned. The vehicle came to a rest off the roadway on its top. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $20,000 and it was not drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 10:37 a.m. The report stated that an unknown driver was traveling north on US 221 while Matthew S. Moore was operating a 2010 Ford while heading south. The first vehicle crossed the center line and came into the path of the Ford. The vehicles’ mirrors collided in the roadway. The Ford was moved after impact and the unknown driver continued traveling without stopping. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $700 and it was still considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:49 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Felix A. Rodriguez was operating a 2005 Ford on US 221 while Carrigan A. Kearley was stopped in the turning lane in a 2016 Chevrolet. The Ford entered the turning lane and struck the Chevrolet. Both vehicles were moved off the roadway after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $0 and it was still drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,000 and it was deemed drivable. Rodriguez was issued a citation fo failure to reduce speed.
Nov. 24
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Lansing at 4:41 p.m. The wreck report stated that Sandra J. Davis was traveling south on NC 194 in a 2016 Ford. Marion E. Eggers was operating a 2017 Nissan while traveling north. The Ford traveled left of center and struck the Nissan on the drivers side. The Ford came to a rest facing south and the Nissan came to a rest facing west. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,900 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $6,500 and it was also considered not drivable.
Nov. 25
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:22 p.m. near Jefferson. The report showed that James W. Littlejohn was operating a 2014 Chevrolet and Alexander Calderon was operating a 2009 Dodge. Both were traveling north on US 221. The Dodge was slowing and making a wide right turn onto a private drive when the Chevrolet ran off the road to the right and struck the Dodge in the right side. The Chevrolet came to a rest against the Dodge facing north on the shoulder and the Dodge came to a rest facing east on the private drive. The Dodge did not have any working lights on the trailer it was pulling. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $5,500 and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $2,500 and it was considered drivable.
Nov. 27
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 9 p.m. According to the report, Steven R. Church was traveling south on NC 16 in a 2010 Honda when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle was moved to the shoulder after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $3,000 and it was deemed drivable.
