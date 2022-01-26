The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Jan. 3
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:09 a.m. near Lansing. According to the report, Dana L. Caudle was operating a 2003 Subaru while traveling west on Piney Creek Road. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a group of mailboxes. Following the collision, the vehicle was moved from the area of impact before the investigating officer arrived. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $1,000 and it was deemed drivable. Caudle was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 7:58 a.m. The report stated that Christina D. Shatley was traveling east on NC 88 in a 2002 Chevrolet while William J. Greer was traveling west in a 1994 International. The road was covered in snow and caused Shatley to slide across the centerline, striking Greer. Both vehicles came to a rest after the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $5,000 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the International was $100 and it was drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:05 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Brian K. Benge was traveling south on NC 16 in a 2013 Ford when he ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail. The vehicle came to a rest on the south bound shoulder of NC 16. The roadway was covered with ice at the time of the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $5,000 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the guardrail owned by NCDOT was $1,500.
Jan. 4
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:51 a.m. near Jefferson. The report stated that an unknown driver in a 2006 Nissan was traveling east on NC 88 when the vehicle traveling off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch. The vehicle then struck an uphill embankment. Following the collision, the vehicle came to a rest in the ditch facing east. The driver left the scene and failed to report the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,000 and it was not drivable.
Jan. 6
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:26 p.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Carol M. Calhoun was operating a 2018 Ford while traveling west on NC 88. An unknown driver in a 2001 Dodge was parked facing south at 9389 NC Highway 88 West. Calhoun crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and struck the Dodge. The impact caused the Dodge to strike a building. Both vehicles came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $8,000 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $3,500 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the building owned by Brenda Hart was $1,000. Calhoun was issued a citation for traveling left of center.
Jan. 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 11:17 p.m. According to the wreck report, Amber F. Calhoun was traveling north on Claybank Road in a 2014 Chevrolet when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a concrete barrier in the PVA of Smethport Baptist Church. The vehicle came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,000 and it was not drivable.
