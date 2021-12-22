The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Dec. 3
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:46 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, David A. Lewis was operating a 2020 Ford while traveling north on NC 16. A deer entered the roadway and the vehicle could not avoid it, causing a collision. The vehicle was moved to the shoulder after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,500 and it was deemed drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 8:02 p.m. The report stated that Betsy J. Yeoman was traveling north on Cranberry Springs Road in a 2012 Subaru when a deer entered the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer and was moved to the shoulder after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,500 and it was considered drivable.
Dec. 4
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:39 p.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Taylor S. Ham was operating a 2012 Nissan while traveling east on Nettle Knob Road. The vehicle ran off the road to the right, traveled off an embankment, overturned on the roadside and struck a tree. After impact, the vehicle came to a rest on the side of the road on its top, facing east. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $4,500 and it was not drivable.
Dec. 7
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Lansing at 8:36 a.m. According to the report, Derick M. Douglas was operating a 1999 International, traveling north on Coy Ham Road while Christopher G. Mast was traveling south, operating a 2004 Dodge. The International crossed the center of the roadway and struck the Doge. Following the collision, both vehicles came to a rest near the area of impact. There was no estimated cost of damage to the International. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $7,000 and it was not drivable. Douglas was issued a citation for traveling left of center.
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:18 p.m. near Jefferson. The report stated that John D. Osborne, in a 2001 Peterbilt and Brianna G. Noblett, in a 2007 Subaru, were stopped for traffic traveling south on NC 16. Joyce G. Barlow was traveling south in a 2010 Toyota and failed to reduce speed, striking the Subaru. The Subaru was then pushed into the Peterbilt. After impact, all three vehicles came to an uncontrolled rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Peterbilt was $2,500 and it was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $10,000 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $7,800 and it was not drivable. Barlow was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Dec. 8
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 1:25 p.m. According to the wreck report, Vanessa Guijosabecerra was operating a 2011 Ford, traveling east on US 221, while Chase R. Church, in a 2003 Chevrolet, was traveling west. The Ford traveled left of center to pass a car stopped in the roadway, striking the Chevrolet. Following the collision, both vehicles came to a rest in the center of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to both the Ford and the Chevrolet was $5,000 and neither were considered drivable. Guijosabecerra was issued a citation for traveling left of center.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:59 p.m. near West Jefferson. The report showed that Michelle H. Dix was traveling north on US 221 in a 2020 Toyota when she struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle came to a final rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $10,000 and it was not drivable.
Dec. 11
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 1:27 p.m. The report stated that Ana G. Paivasantos, in a 2006 Hyundai and Donna C. Severt, in a 2008 Pontiac, were both traveling south on NC 163. Severt stopped and was waiting to make a left turn onto Frank Dillard Road and the Hyundai struck the Pontiac in the rear. After impact, the Hyundai traveled north, ran off the road to the left and struck the guardrail on the shoulder. Both vehicles came to a rest after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Hyundai was $2,500 and it was not deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Pontiac was $2,500 and it was also not drivable. Damages to the guardrail owned by NCDOT were estimated at $2,000. Paivasantos was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:15 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Nila A. Galgano was operating a 2014 GMC while traveling north on NC 194 when she struck a low hanging utility line that was across the roadway due to a fallen tree. The vehicle came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $1,000 and it was not drivable.
