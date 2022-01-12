The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Dec. 25
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:35 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Harold W. Turner, in a 2001 Subaru, was traveling west on East Shatley Springs Road while Damon R. Eller, in a 2017 GMC, was traveling east. The vehicles sideswiped in a curve and both were moved off the road after impact. Both vehicles were full sized on a narrow, unmarked roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $2,000 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $2,000 and it was also not drivable.
Dec. 26
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:04 a.m. near Jefferson. The report stated that Roy D. Badger was operating a 2019 Subaru while traveling north on US 221 when he struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle drove to its destination after the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $800 and it was deemed drivable.
Dec. 27
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 3 p.m. According to the report, Colby W. Greer, in a 2007 Toyota and Michele D. Faw, in a 2004 Chevrolet, were both traveling north on NC 88. Faw came to a stop for stopped traffic ahead and Greer struck the Chevrolet in the rear. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $4,500 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,500 and it was deemed drivable.
Dec. 28
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:03 p.m. near Jefferson. The report showed that James E. Pollard was operating a 2016 Ford and Rita S. Testerman was operating a 2000 Chevrolet while both driving south on US 221. Both vehicles stopped a the intersection of US 221 and NC 16 when Pollard failed to see before turning and struck the Chevrolet in the rear. Following the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact before the investigating officer arrived. A traffic control device was concrete curbing and a free flowing traffic sign. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,000 and it was drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $500 and it was also drivable. Pollard was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
