The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Dec. 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:12 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, William K. Craig was operating a 2001 Toyota while traveling south on US 221. A deer entered the roadway, causing a collision. The vehicle was moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,500 and it was deemed drivable.
Dec. 13
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 4:34 p.m. The report stated that Tommy A. Hudler, in a 2016 Mack, was traveling south on Bald Mountain Road while Kendall G. Sigmon, in a 2021 Jeep, was traveling north. The two vehicles sideswiped on the roadway and later came to a rest near the area of impact. The report noted that both vehicles were large in size and were on a narrow dirt road. The estimated cost of damage to the Mack was $0 and it was drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $500 and it was considered drivable.
Dec. 14
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:38 p.m. near Lansing. According to the report, an unknown driver in a 2002 GMC was parked facing east on the shoulder of Big Windfall Road while Lori F. Brooks was operating a 2018 Toyota while traveling north. The rear attachment of the GMC was in the roadway and the Toyota struck the attachment. The Toyota was moved after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $0 and it was drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $500 and it was also drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:40 p.m. near Jefferson. The report showed that Jeffrey D. Testerman was traveling north on Claybank Road in a 2000 Jeep. Jacob N. Brown was walking south in the north bound lane. The vehicle struck the pedestrian and came to a final rest in the north bound lane. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $200 and it was considered drivable. Brown was offered treatment by Ashe County EMS.
Dec. 16
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 3:42 p.m. According to the wreck report, Thomas T. Huffman was traveling north on NC 163 in a 2014 Dodge while Donald M. Corbett was traveling south in a 2020 Dodge. The vehicles struck left side mirrors and were moved to the roadside after impact. Both drivers stated that they were in their lane of travel. The estimated cost of damage to both Dodge vehicles were $1,000 each and were both deemed drivable.
Dec. 17
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Lansing at 1:05 p.m. The wreck report stated that Tyler L. Reese, in a 2006 Kawasaki, was traveling north on NC 194 while Joe R. Turner, in a 2000 Ford, was traveling south. Reese lost control, crossed the centerline, struck the Ford, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. The Ford ran off the road to the right and came to a rest facing south on the shoulder. The Kawasaki came to a rest facing north on the shoulder. The estimated cost of damage to the Kawasaki was $3,500 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,900 and it was not drivable. Reese was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Dec. 18
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:01 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Richard Y. Tsra was traveling north on US 221 in a 2017 Ram when he ran off the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck a tree and came to a rest against it facing northeast. The estimated cost of damage to the Ram was $14,000 and it was not drivable.
