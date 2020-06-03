The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
May 14
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:37 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jason D. Miller was traveling East in a 2007 Ford on N.C. 163 while Marshall G. Patrick was slowing to make a left turn in a 2004 Ford. Miller failed to reduce speed and collided with Patrick’s vehicle. The 2004 Ford was moved to the left shoulder prior to the arrival of the State Highway Patrol officer. The 2007 Ford came to final rest facing East in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to Miller’s vehicle was $3,500 and the estimated cost of damage to Patrick’s vehicle was $1,500. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. Miller was issued traffic violations for failure to reduce speed and driving with an expired tag.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:46 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Matthew M. Denny was traveling North on Big Springs Road in a 2006 Ford when the vehicle lost its steering and ran off the right shoulder, striking a guardrail. The Ford came to rest against the guardrail. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,000 and it was still considered drivable. There was no damage to the guardrail.
May 15
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:39 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Adam N. Jones was traveling Southwest on N.C. 88 in a 2014 Subaru when the vehicle departed the road on the right and collided with a building and an embankment. The vehicle then overturned and came to final rest on the left side of the vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $10,000 and the vehicle was no longer considered drivable. Jones was issued traffic violations for reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.May 16A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:46 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Darrell A. Crabb was traveling East on N.C. 88 in a 2004 Dodge while Nathan S. Ellis was also traveling East on N.C. 88 in a 1994 GMC. The accident occurred when Ellis was following Crabb too closely, causing Crabb to brake check Ellis. The GMC was unable to stop and collided with the Dodge in the rear. Both vehicles came to rest on N.C. 88. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $1,500 and it was still considered drivable while the estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $2,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Ellis was issued a DWI.
