The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 6
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:35 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Brandon S. Johnson was operating a 1999 Ford while William C. Berry was operating a 2005 Jeep. The Ford was facing North on Hartzog Ford Road while the Jeep was facing South on Hartzog Ford Road. The vehicles were attached with a chain at the rear of each vehicle and the Jeep had pulled the Ford from a ditch on the left shoulder of the roadway. According to the report, Johnson stated his foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas causing the Ford to strike the Jeep in the rear. After the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact before the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $2,500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable.
Sept. 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:46 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Samuel J. Williams was traveling South on N.C. 194 on a 2015 Harley Davidson. The accident occurred while the vehicle was traveling into a curve and a lower part of the vehicle made contact with the surface of the road. As a result, the vehicle overturned and skidded across the roadway until it came to final rest. After coming to final rest, the vehicle was moved off the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Harley Davidson was $3,000 and it was still considered drivable.
Sept. 9
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:26 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Kimberley D. Bennett was operating a 2011 Chevrolet, Donald T. Templeton was operating a 2016 Ford and Debra S. Lyall was operating a 2017 Toyota. The accident occurred while all three vehicles were traveling North on N.C. 16 and the Ford and Toyota were stopped in the roadway in front of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet struck the Ford in the rear and pushed the Ford into the Toyota. After the collision, all three vehicles remained at the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $10,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $8,000 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,000 and it was still considered drivable. Bennett was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Sept. 10
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:22 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, an unknown driver was traveling North on Ashe Central School Road in a 1999 Chevrolet when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and struck the embankment. After the vehicle came to final rest, the driver attempted to move the vehicle back into the roadway and left the scene prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
Sept. 11
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:55 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joshua A. Witherspoon was traveling East on Deep Ford Road in a 2015 Chevrolet when the vehicle struck a deer. The vehicle was moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
