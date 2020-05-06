The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
April 15
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:37 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Brian P. Amlaner was traveling West on Deep Ford Road in a 1992 Chevrolet. A 1998 Dodge, with an unknown driver, was parked facing East in the PVA of 1245 Deep Ford Road. The vehicle driven by Amlaner crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left before striking a boat and trailer. After impact, the boat and trailer moved and struck the parked Dodge, which came to rest in the PVA while the Chevrolet came to rest off the roadway. According to the wreck report, Amlaner said he swerved off the roadway to avoid an animal. The estimated cost of damage to the boat and trailer was $5,000 while the estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $3,500. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $800. Both vehicles were still considered drivable after the collision. Amlaner was issued a citation for a left of center traffic violation.
April 16
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:21 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, James B. Hamm was traveling South on East Little Horse Creek Road in a 1995 Ford. A 2012 GMC with an unknown driver was parked facing north in a private driveway off of East Little Horse Creek Road. A trailer which was being pulled by Hamm in the Ford came detached and struck the parked GMC. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $3,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. There was no estimated cost of damage to the Ford.
April 19
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Cody J. Dillard was traveling West on N.C. 163 in a 1999 Chevrolet. Harley I. Miller was also traveling West on N.C. 163 in a 1999 GMC. Dillard lost control of the Chevrolet and traveled off the roadway to the left and collided with a rock bank before spinning around and coming to rest on N.C. 163 in the westbound lane. In an attempt to avoid the Chevrolet, Miller traveled off the roadway to the left and collided with an embankment before traveling back onto and off the roadway to the right and colliding with a guardrail. The GMC came to rest on N.C. 163. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,800 and it was no longer considered drivable while the estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $1,500 and it was still drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the guardrail owned by the NCDOT was $500. No medical transport occurred after the accident and Dillard was issued a DWI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.