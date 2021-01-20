The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Dec. 26
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:22 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Andrew B. Dillard was operating a 1993 Jeep while traveling South on Piney Creek Road. The vehicle lost control on the snow covered roadway and ran off the road to the left, falling over an embankment and over turning. Then, it came to a rest over turned against a few small trees. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $6,000 and was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:40 p.m. near Lansing. The wreck report stated that Bernica S. Cotton was traveling North on Big Horse Creek Road in a 2005 Subaru when the vehicle lost control on ice and ran off the road. The vehicle then came to a rest after striking a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,500 and was not deemed drivable.
Dec. 28
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:42 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Cayentano C. Perez was traveling South in a 2003 Chevrolet on Cranberry Springs Road. The vehicle struck ice on the roadway and Perez lost control, crossing the center line and off the road to the left. The vehicle came to a rest on its side after striking an embankment and overturning. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,000 and it was still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:11 a.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report showed that Kandace R. W. Fortner was operating a 2019 Toyota, backing out on Dog Creek Road Extension. Due to a vehicle stuck on the road ahead, Fortner began sliding off the icy roadway and ran off, striking an embankment and coming to a rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $3,000 and was still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:39 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Alison T. Cook was traveling North on Cranberry Creek Road in a 2002 Honda when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, overturning in a ditch. Cook stated that she hit a slick spot. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $4,500 and was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:28 p.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Samuel J.R. Mullis was operating a 2010 Chevrolet and was traveling East on NC 88. Running off the road to the right, the vehicle struck a ditch, a tree and overturned. It came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $6,500 and was not considered drivable. Mullis was issued a citation for exceeding a safe speed.
Dec. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:57 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Rachel A. Wood and Curtis C. Barker were both traveling West on US 221. Wood, in a 2017 Ford, was attempting to make a u-turn in the roadway and failed to yield the right of way, coming into the path of Barker who was in a 2012 Jeep. They collided in the roadway, Wood coming to a rest on the shoulder and Barker coming to a rest in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $10,000 and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $10,000 and was also not drivable. Both of the drivers were transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:04 a.m. near Jefferson. The report stated that Maria I. Cruzaguirre was traveling North on NC 16 in a 2000 Ford while Nichole M. Brown was traveling South in a 2019 Toyota. Cruzaguirre struck black ice and lost control, failing to maintain lane control and crossing the center line. The two vehicles then collided and were moved prior to the responding officer’s arrival. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,000 and was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $3,500 and was also not drivable. Cruzaguirre was issued a traffic violation for failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:04 a.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report showed that Wanda M. Hamm was operating a 2019 Toyota and was traveling South on NC 88. Gary Jones’ horse entered the roadway causing a collision. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,000 and it was deemed drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:03 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, William J. Geisler was traveling East on Deep Ford Road in a 2001 Jeep when he struck black ice on the roadway. The vehicle crossed center line and ran off the road to the left and struck the embankment, overturning. It then came to a rest on its side. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $1,500 and it was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:36 a.m. near West Jefferson. The report displayed that Nicholas P. McGlamery was operating a 2005 Toyota, heading North on NC 16. Striking black ice, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail. It was then moved prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $500 and it was deemed drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:39 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Harold G. Campbell was traveling East on NC 88 in a 2011 Nissan when he lost control due to ice on the roadway. The vehicle traveled of the road to the right and collided guardrail. It was then moved to Mock’s Store to report the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,300 and it was still drivable.
Dec. 31
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:58 a.m. near West Jefferson. Th report stated that Brandon R. Durbin, in a 1998 Toyota, was traveling West on Water Tank Road when the vehicle struck black ice. Durbin lost control and traveled left off center, running off the road. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment and struck a few trees while overturning. It came to rest at the bottom of the embankment. The driver left the scene and failed to report the wreck. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $4,500 and was not considered drivable. Durbin was issued a citation for failing to report the accident and having unsafe tires.
