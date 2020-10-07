The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 2
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:42 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Librado X. Aparicio was operating a 2000 Subaru while Joseph Nguyen was operating a 2018 Nissan. Aparicio was traveling South on Buck Mtn. Road while Nguyen was traveling North on Buck Mtn. Road . The accident occurred when the Subaru traveled left of center and struck the Nissan. After the collision the Subaru came to rest in the center of the roadway facing east while the Nissan came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway facing North. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $5,000 while the estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $15,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. Nguyen was issued a citation for driving left of center.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:58 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Lawrence D. Pritchett Jr. was traveling South on Ebenezer Road in a 2019 Chevrolet when the vehicle departed the road on the right and collided with a ditch before coming to final rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $100 and it was still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:21 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joan L. Bloomquist was traveling East on Huckleberry Ridge Road in a 2009 Nissan when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch. The vehicle was moved after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $2,500 and it was still considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:17 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Heather M. Barker was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2017 Honda, while Dianne P. Little was merging left on U.S. 221 in a 2007 Lexus. The accident occurred when Little failed to yield the right of way to Barker and struck the Honda. Both units were moved to a PVA prior to the arrival of Highway Patrol. The estimated cost of damage to the Lexus was $3,500 and the estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $4,000. The Lexus was still considered drivable while the Honda was not. Little was issued a citation for failure to yield.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:08 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Daniel L. Grubb was traveling North on N.C. 194 in a 2002 GMC when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and struck several mailboxes. The vehicle left the scene after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $2,000 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the mailboxes was $2,500. Grubb was issued citations for driving left of center, driving with a revoked license and driving without liability insurance.
