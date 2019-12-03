The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Nov. 14
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:41 a.m. on N.C. 194 near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Dodge, driven by Joseph Williams, was traveling north on N.C. 194 and struck a deer that ran into the roadway. The Dodge came to a controlled rest on N.C. 194. The estimated damage to the Dodge was $861.90, it was considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:51 a.m. on N.C. 194 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Suzuki with an unknown driver was traveling north on N.C. 194. The vehicle struck a deer. The Suzuki then crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest near the area of impact. The report noted the owner stated the vehicle was taken from his residence and was involved in a collision. The estimated damage to the vehicle was $3,500 and it was not considered drivable.
Nov. 16
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:21 a.m. on Beaver Creek School Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Chrysler with an unknown driver was traveling north on Beaver Creek School Road. The Chrysler lost control and ran off the right shoulder. The vehicle struck a utility pole and came to a rest on the right shoulder. The estimated cost of damage was $6,000 and the vehicle was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:29 p.m. on U.S. 221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1996 Honda, driven by Levi Howell, traveled north on U.S. 221. The vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The vehicle collided with an embankment, spun around and struck the embankment a second time. The vehicle was moved to the shoulder of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $900 and it was not considered drivable. Howell was issued a citation for an equipment violation.
Nov. 18
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:54 a.m. on the public vehicle area of Copper Mile Grill near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2003 Toyota, driven by Felicia Busic, was backing east on PVA. A 2016 Ford was parked unattended facing west. The Toyota failed to see before backing and collided with the Ford. Both vehicles came to a rest on the PVA. The estimated costs of damages were $700 to the Toyota and $1,200 to the Ford. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Busic was issued a citation for a safe movement violation.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:14 p.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Acura, driven by Ana Cecilia Moncadabarcenas, was traveling south on N.C. 16. The Acura traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with an abandoned out building. The Acura came to rest in the out building. The estimated cost of damage was $1,500 to the Acura, which was not considered drivable. Moncadabarcenas was issued a citation for a safe movement violation.
Nov. 20
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:56 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2013 Subaru, driven by Donna Cockerham, and a 2018 Subaru, driven by Isaac Brooks, were traveling south on U.S. 221. The 2018 Subaru stopped for traffic ahead. The 2013 Subaru failed to reduce speed and collided with the 2018 Subaru in the rear. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of U.S. 221. The estimated cost of damages were $3,800 to the 2013 Subaru, which was not considered drivable, and $1,900 to the 2018 Subaru, which was considered drivable. Cockerham was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Nov. 22
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:43 a.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Chevrolet, driven by Alyssa Triplett, was traveling north on N.C. 163. A deer entered the roadway in front of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet struck the deer in the roadway. Following the collision, the Chevrolet was moved to the shoulder of the roadway before the investigating officer arrived. The estimated cost of damage was $3,500 to the Chevrolet, which was considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:44 a.m. on N.C. 16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2019 GMC, driven by Donald Parker, was traveling north on N.C. 16. The GMC traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail end. The GMC then continued North through a yard and struck an out building. The GMC came to a rest against the building to the right of the roadway. Parker lost consciousness while driving due to a possible medical condition. The estimated cost of damage was $25,000 to the GMC, which was not considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:41 p.m. on N.C. 163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2018 Ram, driven by Jorge Sanchez, was traveling West on N.C. 163. A 2016 Ram, driven by Timothy Hunt II, was traveling east on N.C. 163. A bale of straw fell from the bed of the 2018 Ram and struck the 2016 Ram. Both vehicles were moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage was $1,000 to the 2016 Ram. Both vehicles were considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:22 p.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2017 Jeep, driven by Melanie Jones, was traveling east on N.C. 88 and struck a deer. The Jeep was moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage was $3,500 to the Jeep, which was considered drivable.
