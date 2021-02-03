The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Jan. 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:43 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Summer J. Cranston was traveling North in a 2000 Ford on Baldwin Road. The vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the road and Cranston overcorrected and crossed the center line. It then ran back off the right side and struck a ditch and a telephone box. Overturning, the car came to a rest on its back wheels in the ditch. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $6,000 and it was not deemed drivable. he estimated cost of damage to the telephone box is $3,000. Cranston was issued a citation for exceeding a safe speed.
Jan. 14
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:10 p.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Rene T. Gallion was traveling East on NC 88 while David L. Osborne was traveling East. Gallion, in a 2020 Toyota, crossed the center line and sideswiped Osborne who was operating a 2014 Nissan. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of the road prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $3,500 and it was considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,000 and was also deemed drivable. Gallion was issued a citation for a safe movement violation.
Jan. 15
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:33 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, both Dennis Perez Jr. and Janet K. Moretz were traveling East on Buffalo Road. Perez was operating a 2008 Lexus when he failed to reduce speed, striking Moretz’s 2017 Kia in the rear. After the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact before the investigating officer arrived on scene. The estimated cost of damage to the Lexus was $6,000 and was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Kia was $6,000 and was also considered drivable. Perez Jr. was issued a traffic violation of failure to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:20 p.m. near West Jefferson. The report showed that Howard C. Burleson Jr. was traveling North on NC 194 in a 2019 Peterbilt when he turned into Carolina Grading’s parking lot to turn around. The vehicle struck a utility pole guidewire and broke off the pole. It came to a rest near the area of impact. There was no estimated cost of damage to the Peterbilt. The estimated cost of damage to the utility pole, owned by Blue Ridge Electric, was $8,500.
Jan. 16
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:04 a.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Matthew C. Greer was traveling East in a 2000 GMC on NC 88 when he ran off the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle went airborne, struck a utility pole and then an embankment. It came to a rest near the area of impact and Greer was partially ejected. He was then transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $5,000 and it was not deemed drivable. Greer was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:20 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Kholi J. Jones was operating a 2008 Nissan while headed North on Bart Hurley Road. The vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left, coming to a final rest. Jones stated that they slid on the snow. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,500 and was not considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:29 p.m.near West Jefferson. The report showed that Vance R. Woodie, in a 1996 Buick, was traveling West on NC 163 while Andrew B. Dillard, in a 2016 Ford, was headed East. Woodie was passing a vehicle that was stuck in the westbound lane due to snow and Dillard began to slow down, sliding sideways off the road. Woodie then struck Dillard and the Ford ran off the road to the right, becoming stuck on the shoulder. The Buick came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Buick was $1,000 and was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,000 and it was not drivable. Woodie was issued a traffic violation of traveling left of center.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:30 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Trebor M. Hamilton was operating a 2015 Jeep, traveling West on Laurel Lane. Hamilton lost control on the road covered in snow and crossed over onto Buck Mountain Road. The vehicle then ran off the road straight ahead and struck a tree, coming to a final rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $8,000 and it was deemed drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 5:21 p.m. The report stated that John D. Wittenmyer Jr. was traveling South on US 221 in a 2005 Chevrolet. The vehicle ran off the road to the left and overturned, coming to a final rest facing South in the northbound lane. The driver was then transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital. The Chevrolet is estimated to have $5,000 worth of damage but it was still considered drivable. Wittenmyer was issued a citation for exceeding the speed limit and lane control failure.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:55 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Michael J. Barker was traveling in a 2020 GMC on a private driveway when the vehicle slid back across Liberty Grove Church Road. It then ran off the road to the left and overturned, coming to a final rest facing North off the road. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $10,000 and was not deemed drivable.
