The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 15
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:16 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jeffrey T. Graham was operating a 2015 Freightliner while Gewndolyn S. Maroney was operating a 2017 Mazda. The accident occurred while both vehicles were traveling South on U.S. 221. Graham was changing lanes and struck Maroney’s vehicle with his trailer. Both vehicles were moved to the right shoulder prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damager to the Freightliner was $200 while the estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $2,500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:36 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, William C.G. Dettmar was traveling North on N.C. 194 in a 2010 Honda when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a utility pole guidewire. The vehicle came to rest against the guardwire. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $2,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the utility pole owned by Blue Ridge Energies was $10,000. Dettmar was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Sept. 17
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:34 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Deborah S. Weinstein was operating a 2019 Ford while Christopher M. Green was operating a 1997 Ford. The accident occurred while Green was traveling North on Old Hwy 16 and Weinstein was attempting to make a left turn onto Old Hwy 16 from Shelter Baptist Church Road. Weinstein failed to yield and struck Green’s vehicle in the intersection of the two roads. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the roadway facing North. The estimated cost of damage to the 2019 Ford was $15,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the 1997 Ford was $6,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. Weinstein was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Sept. 18
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:56 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Coty M. White was operating a 2016 Ford while Taylor M. Hinrichs was operating a 2018 Jeep. The accident occurred while White was stopped at a stop sign on Mount Jefferson Road and Hinrichs was traveling West on Mount Jefferson Road and failed to reduce speed, striking the Ford in the rear. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,000 while the estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Hinrichs was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
