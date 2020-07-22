The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
June 26
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:21 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joshua R. Roten was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2018 Subaru when the vehicle struck a deer attempting to cross the roadway. After impact, the vehicle was moved to the PVA of Westwood Elementary School on the left shoulder of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,200 and it was still drivable.
June 28
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:58 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joshua R. Miller was traveling Southeast on Garvey Bridge Road in a 2007 Honda while Linda A. Connarn was also traveling Southeast on Garvey Bridge Road in a 2019 Volkswagen. The accident occurred when Miller failed to reduce speed and struck the Volkswagen in the rear. Both vehicles came to rest on Garvey Bridge Road facing Southeast. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $500 while the estimated cost of damage to the Volkswagen was $1,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable after the accident.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:55 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Harold G. Greer was traveling North on Big Piney Creek Road in a 2005 Ford when the vehicle was struck by a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle then ran off the right shoulder and struck a tree before coming to rest against a tree. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $4,000 and it was still considered drivable.
June 29
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:24 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Michael R. Blevins was traveling North on Old Highway 16 in a 2003 Dodge when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and into a ditch. The vehicle then struck a culvert before coming to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
June 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:01 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jada M. Lowe was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2004 Ford when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the utility pole, which was owned by Blue Ridge Electric, was $1,000. Lowe was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed and driving with unsafe tires.
July 1
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:03 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Daniel L. Carroll was traveling in a 2007 Workhorse while Landon R. Jones was traveling in a 2009 Chevrolet. The accident occurred when Carroll was stopped on a private driveway facing West on U.S. 221 and Jones was traveling North on U.S. 221. Carroll was attempting to cross U.S. 221 to Shatley Road, failed to see the Chevrolet and collided with the vehicle. Carroll’s vehicle came to rest at the intersection of U.S. 221 and Shatley Road while Jones’ vehicle came to rest on U.S. 221. The estimated cost of damage to the Workhorse was $500 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $4,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Carroll was issued a citation for safe movement violation.
