The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Oct. 3
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:43 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Blake G. Lewis was operating a 2011 Dodge while Jeffrey A. Anderson was operating a 2007 Subaru. The accident occurred while both vehicles were traveling East on N.C. 163 and the Subaru was stopped at the intersection of N.C. 163 and N.C. 16 preparing to make a right turn from N.C. 163 to N.C. 16. The Dodge collided with the rear of the Subaru and both vehicles were driven off the roadway following the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $300 and the estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Lewis was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Oct. 4
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:26 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, an unknown driver was traveling North on Roaring Fork Road in a 1999 BMW when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder in a curve and struck a utility pole. According to the report, the driver left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the BMW was $4,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
Oct. 5
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:49 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Carol L. Day was operating a 2013 Subaru while Michael Aloia was operating a 2017 Ford. The accident occurred while the vehicles were waiting in a drive-through lane on the PVA of LifeStore Bank. According to the report, both vehicles were traveling South to Southeast. Due to conflicting accounts of the collision, the details of the collision are undetermined. Also according to the report, both drivers said their vehicle was in park at the time of the collision. There was no other known outside force that may have caused the contact between the Subaru and Ford. Cameras at the bank were not operational at the time of the investigation and both vehicles were parked at the area of impact upon arrival of the investigating officer. At the request of the investigating officer, both vehicles were moved alongside the curb to clear the lanes to the drive-through. There was no estimated cost of damage to the Subaru. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $200 and it was still drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:22 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Gloria H. Miller was operating a 2015 Nissan and Ricky J. Mahaffey was operating a 1999 GMC. The accident occurred while both vehicles were traveling West on N.C. 88 and the GMC slowed for traffic. The Nissan failed to reduce speed and collided with the GMC. Both vehicles were moved to the left shoulder prior to the arrival of Sheriff Highway Patrol. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $2,500 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $2,000 and it was still considered drivable. Miller was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:15 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Noah B. Worley was operating a 1995 Mitsubishi while Heather N. Cornett was operating a 2009 Toyota. The accident occurred while the Mitsubishi was traveling North on Three Top Road and the Toyota was traveling South. The Mitsubishi crossed the centerline and struck the Toyota. The Mitsubishi came to final rest in the roadway facing North while the Toyota came to final rest facing South in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the both vehicles was $500 and both were still considered drivable. Worley was issued a citation for driving left of center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.