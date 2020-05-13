The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
April 22
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:32 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Michael D. Roten was traveling South on N.C. 16 in a 2020 Ram when a deer entered the roadway in front of the vehicle. The Ram struck the deer in the roadway and the vehicle was moved to the shoulder of the roadway following the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Ram was $4,500 and it was still considered drivable.
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:26 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Thomas R. Roark was traveling East on N.C. 88 in 2004 Toyota. Luvellen B. Roark was also traveling East on N.C. 88 in a 2018 Dodge. Both the Toyota and Dodge were stopped in the roadway for traffic turning left in front of their vehicles when a third driver, Julie R. Graybeal, who was driving a 2015 Nissan failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of the Dodge. As a result of impact, the Dodge also struck the rear of the Toyota. After the collision, all three vehicles were moved to the shoulder of the roadway before the investigating officer arrived. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $500 and the estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $4,500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable after the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $6,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Graybeal was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
April 25
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:51 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Ariel D. Glasscock was traveling in a 2002 Ford while Anita H. Decker was traveling in a 2016 Subaru. The accident occurred while Decker was traveling North on N.C. 16 and Glasscock was making a left turn onto N.C. 16 from Shatley Springs Road and struck Decker’s vehicle. Both vehicles were moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,000 while the estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable following the collision. Glasscock was issued a citation for failure to yield.
April 26
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:14 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Fletcher A. Blevins was traveling in a 2004 Cadillac and Sarah N. Smith was traveling in a 2016 Ford. The collision occurred when Smith was traveling North on N.C. 16 while Blevins was making a left turn onto N.C. 16 and struck the Ford. Both vehicles were moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Cadillac was $500 while the estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable following the collision. Blevins was issued a citation for failure to yield.
April 27
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:17 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Brandon C. Lilley was traveling East on Wade Bare Road in a 2011 Chevrolet when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail. After striking the guardrail, the Chevrolet came back onto the road, crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the right again before striking a tree. The vehicle came to rest against the tree. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $6,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the guardrail, owned by the NCDOT was $2,500. Lilley was issued a DWI and citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:34 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Emily N. Church was traveling South on Big Laurel Road in a 2011 Kia when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment and came to rest in a field. According to the wreck report, Church stated she was unable to stop or steer the vehicle she was driving. The estimated cost of damage to the Kia was $7,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Church was issued a citation for lane control.
