The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Dec. 6
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:04 p.m. on Three Top Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 1997 Ford, driven by Joseph Jones, was traveling east on Three Top Road. The Ford ran off the road to the right and over-corrected. The Ford then crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left. The Ford struck a tree. The Ford came to final rest north off roadway to the left. The estimated cost of damage was $6,000 to the Ford, which was not considered drivable. Jones was issued a citation for exceeding posted speed.
Dec. 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:09 a.m. on Teaberry Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2008 Infiniti, driven by Devin Craven, was traveling west on Teaberry Road. The Infiniti ran off the road to the right and down an embankment. The Infiniti then struck a piece of farm equipment. The Infinit came to final rest facing west off roadway in a ditch. The estimated cost of damage was $7,000 to the infiniti, which was not considered drivable. Craven was issued a citation for exceeding posted speed and failure to maintain lane control.
Dec. 9
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:38 p.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2019 Dodge, driven by Jonathan Stout, was traveling west on N.C. 88 and struck a deer. The Dodge was moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage was $1,000 to the Dodge, which was considered drivable.
Dec. 10
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:23 a.m. on Cranberry Springs Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2002 Subaru, driven by Tommy Dollar, was traveling south on Cranberry Springs Road. The SUbaru traveled off the roadway to the right. The Subaru then traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The Subaru overturned and came to rest on its top facing north on the side of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage was $5,000 to the Subaru, which was not considered drivable. Dollar was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Dec. 11
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:31 a.m. on Bart Hurley Road near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 2020 Nissan, driven by Jerry Blevins, was traveling west on Bart Hurley Road. The Nissan traveled across an icy portion of the roadway. The Nissan traveled left of center and the off the roadway to the right. The Nissan then traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing west. There was no estimated cost of damage.
Dec. 13
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:46 a.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2006 Jeep, driven by William Yeoman, was traveling north on U.S. 221. The Jeep traveled across an icy covered roadway. Yeoman lost control of the Jeep. The Jeep traveled off the roadway to the right and down an embankment. The Jeep then struck some rocks and came to rest at the bottom of the embankment. The estimated cost of damage was $6,500 to the Jeep, which was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:57 a.m. on N.C. 88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2015 Ford, driven by Jason Long, was traveling south on N.C. 88. The Ford was traveling too fast for an icy roadway. Long lost control of the Ford. The Ford traveled left of center and traveled off the roadway to the left and struck an embankment. The Ford then overturned in the roadway and came to rest facing north in the north bound lane. The estimated cost of damage was $10,000 to the Ford, which was not considered drivable. Long was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed and failure to maintain lane control.
