The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
July 14
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:38 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Skyler R. Miller was traveling South on Teaberry Road in a 2004 Saturn when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and over an embankment. The vehicle then overturned before coming to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Saturn was $2,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
July 15
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:57 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Ronald K. McCoy was traveling West on Stansberry Road in a 2002 Dodge when the vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle was driven off the right side of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $2,800 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:10 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, John W. Brooks was traveling East on Deep Ford Road in a 2017 Dodge when the vehicle collided with a deer that had traveled onto the roadway. The vehicle was moved to the PVA of Blevins Store to report the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $3,500 and it was still considered drivable.
July 16
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:27 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Amy C. Bennett was traveling West on Idlewild Road in a 2010 Honda when the vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle was drive off the right side of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $3,600 and it was no longer considered drivable.
July 19
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:07 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Avery T. Robinette operating a 2015 Toyota while Edwin P. Chapman was operating a 2016 Ram. The accident occurred when Robinette was traveling South on Bill Cooper Road and Chapman was stopped off the roadway facing North on Bill Cooper Road. Robinette was attempting to pull the Ram back onto the roadway when the bank gave way, causing the Ram to go over the embankment and overturn. The Ram came to rest on its side off the roadway and the Toyota came to rest in the roadway. There was no estimated cost of damage to the Toyota while the estimated cost of damage to the Ram was $10,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:25 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Linda C. Turner was operating a 2006 Chevrolet while John M. Young operating a 2000 GMC. The accident occurred when Turner was traveling West on N.C. 88 and Young was making a right turn into a private drive from N.C. 88 and was struck by Turner’s vehicle. Both vehicles were moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,500 while the estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Turner was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
