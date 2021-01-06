The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Oct. 26
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:13 a.m near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Mary A. Flay was operating a 2009 Subaru and was attempting to make a right turn onto US 221 from Railroad Grade Road. Shawna N. Peterson was traveling South on US 221 in a 2003 Subaru when Flay failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign and struck Peterson in the intersection. Following the accident, both vehicles came to a rest South of the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the 2009 Subaru was $6,500 and was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the 2003 Subaru was $3,000 and was also considered not drivable. Flay was issued a citation for failure to stop at the stop sign.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:32 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Matthew B. Young was traveling West in a 2017 Toyota on NC 163 while John C. Edwards Jr., operating a 2004 Chevrolet, was traveling East. Young had veered off the road to the right and overcorrected the vehicle causing it to cross the center line to the left, striking Edwards. The Toyota overturned and came to a rest on the left side of the roadway on its top against a fence. The Chevrolet traveled left after the collision and struck a guardrail, coming to a rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $27,000 and was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $10,000 and was not deemed drivable. Young was issued a traffic violation for crossing the line left of center.
Oct. 28
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:32 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Ryan J. Absher was traveling West on NC 88 in a 2019 Dodge. A deer ran onto the roadway and the vehicle struck it. Absher came to a controlled rest on the shoulder of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $6,400 and was still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:47 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Katie M. Baker was traveling in a 2016 Toyota, headed West on NC 88. A deer entered the roadway causing the vehicle to strike. Baker then exited the vehicle to check on the passengers and the Toyota began to roll from its parked position across the center line. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and then down an embankment, coming to a rest in a ditch at the bottom. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $7,500 and was not considered drivable.
Oct. 29
A single-vehicle accident: occurred 8:06 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Amanda M. Shaw was traveling South on NC 194 in a 2003 Jeep. The vehicle crossed the center line and veered off the road to the left. Striking a ditch, the vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its rooftop. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $9,000 and was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:42 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Trent A. Bost was traveling in a 2002 Ford. Heading South on US 221, the vehicle lost control and traveled off the roadway to the right. Bost then collided with a telephone box and came to a rest on the West shoulder of the road. The driver left the scene and was contacted on Oct. 30. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $200 and was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of the telephone box was $1,000. Bost was issued citations of driving while license revoked, failure of lane control and hit and run.
