The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 20
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:59 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, an unknown driver was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 1997 Dodge when the vehicle crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left. The vehicle then collided with a utility pole and came to final rest. According to the report, upon arrival of the investigating officer, there was nobody in or around the vehicle associated with the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $3,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the utility pole, owned by Blue Ridge Energy, was $5,000.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:11 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Richard D. Eastridge was traveling South on N.C. 88 in a 2007 Freightliner when the vehicle departed the road on the right and collided with a chain link fence and a tree. After the collision, the vehicle was driven off the right side of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Freightliner was $2,800 and it was still drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the chain link fence and tree was $2,000.
Sept. 21
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:44 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Sundai H. Sloan was operating a 2017 GMC while Casey L. Roberts was operating a 1996 Acura. The accident occurred while Sloan was traveling East on U.S. 221 attempting to make a right off Cranberry Springs Road. Roberts was traveling South on U.S. 221 when Sundai failed to yield the right of way and turned into the path of Roberts’ vehicle. The vehicles collided in the roadway and were moved prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $2,000 while the estimated cost of damage to the Acura was $1,500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Sloan was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:52 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Billy W. Dickens was operating a 2007 Buick while Glenna C. Greer was operating a 2005 Chrysler. The accident occurred when Dickens was traveling South on Phoenix Drive and Greer was traveling East on Deep Ford Road. Dickens failed to yield before starting onto Deep Ford Road to travel East and collided with Greer’s vehicle. According to the report, Greer attempted to avoid Dickens’ vehicle and traveled left of center before losing control and traveling off the roadway to the left and back onto the roadway. The Chrysler then traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with a ditch bank and utility pole before overturning and ejecting the second row left passenger. The Chrysler came to rest on Lyalls Acres Drive and the Buick came to a controlled stop on Deep Ford Road. The estimated cost of damage to the Buick was $200 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chrysler was $6,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. There was no damage to the utility pole owned by Blue Ridge Electric.
Sept. 22
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:43 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Gregory L. Morton was operating a 2019 Freightliner while Derek N. Reeves was operating a 1976 Chevrolet. The accident occurred while both vehicles were traveling North on U.S. 221. Reeves failed to reduce speed and struck Morton’s vehicle in the rear. The Freightliner came to rest on the Northbound lane of U.S. 221 and the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and ran off the left shoulder where it came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Freightliner was $200 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
