The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Oct. 19
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:24 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, an unknown driver was traveling West in a 1996 Honda on Cranberry Springs Road. The driver failed to stop for a duly erected stop sign and skidded off the road ahead. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and came to rest in a ditch. No one was found with the vehicle upon the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $900 and was not deemed drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:33 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, John J. Gamble was traveling North on Old N.C. Highway 16 in a 2010 Toyota when the vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. After the accident, the vehicle was driven to its nearby destination. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,800.
Oct. 20
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:04 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Marlin K. Krider was traveling in a 1997 Kenworth, heading West on Chestnut Hill Road. April N. Price was also traveling West in a 2004 Ford. Heading East on Chestnut Hill Road, Joseph S. Testerman was operating a 2002 Chevrolet. Price attempted to improperly pass Krider and crossed the center line while Testerman was heading in the direction of Price. Krider and Price collided and in an attempt to avoid Price, Testerman swerved to the right but ultimately collided with Price. Price’s vehicle came to a rest against Krider’s in the center of the roadway while Testerman’s rested partially off the right side of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Kenworth was $1,500 and was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $5,000 and it was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $5,000 and was it not considered drivable. Price was issued a citation for improper passing.
Oct. 21
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:15 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, James M. Alley was traveling South in a 1991 Chevrolet on U.S. 221 while Kasey D. Richardson, driving a 2014 Ford was stopped in the southbound lane. Alley failed to reduce speed and struck Richardson’s vehicle in the rear. After the collision, Alley traveled into the construction area of the workzone and came to rest. Richardson’s vehicle was moved from the area of impact to the shoulder of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $4,000 and was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $4,500 and was deemed drivable. Alley was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Oct. 23
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:02 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Dalton G. Loggins was traveling South on N.C. 194 in a 2018 Chevrolet. A deer was crossing the roadway when Loggins struck it. Following the collision, the vehicle was moved to the shoulder of the road prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $3,500 and it was still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:43 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jessica M. Butler was traveling North in a 2006 Toyota on U.S. 221 when the vehicle struck construction debris in the roadway. The vehicle was then moved to the left shoulder of the road prior to the arrival of Sheriff’s Highway Patrol. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,000 and was deemed drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:47 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Maliah R. Averett, operating a 2008 Honda, was traveling South along with James M. Trivett driving a 1992 Mazda on U.S. 221. Trivett slowed down and was struck by Averett, who failed to reduce speed. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $500 and was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $500 and it was not considered drivable. Averett was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
