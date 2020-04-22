The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
April 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:46 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Allen Q. Woods was traveling North on Big Laurel Road in a 1995 Chevrolet when the vehicle crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left. The Chevrolet then collided with guide wires that were supporting a utility pole. As a result of the collision, the top of the utility pole snapped and the vehicle traveled down an embankment and came to final rest on its left side. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,800 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the utility pole, owned by Blue Ridge Energy, was $6,000. Woods was issued a Left of Center traffic violation.
April 3
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:35 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Jason D. Fenner was traveling North on Big Horse Creek Road in a 2008 Chevrolet when the vehicle crossed the centerline and ran off the left shoulder. The Chevrolet then struck a tree and overturned before coming to rest on its side in a creek. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $7,500 and it was no longer considered drivable after the accident. Fenner was issued a DWI.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:37 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Ricky D. Taylor was traveling South on Old Hwy 16 in a 1998 Chevrolet when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then collided with an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on Old Hwy 16. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $900 and it was still considered drivable after the accident. Taylor was issued a Left of Center traffic violation and a DWI.
April 4
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:45 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, the driver of a 2011 Ford said the vehicle was unoccupied and parked facing North on NC-194. The vehicle sustained damage from an unknown source, which was possibly an unknown vehicle. According to the report, it was impossible to determine whether or not the second vehicle was traveling in forward or reverse prior to and during the damage to the Ford. The second vehicle did not remain on-scene after colliding with the other vehicle and was not present during the investigation. After the collision, the Ford remained in its original parked position and there was no evidence available for a description of the second vehicle involved. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,800 and it was still considered driveable.
April 5
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:05 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Brian M. Bolinsky was traveling South on NC-16 in a 2006 Chevrolet. David D. Martin was also traveling South on NC-16 in a 2015 Chevrolet when Bolinsky was attempting to make a left turn onto Big Helton Road when Martin failed to reduce speed and swerved into the left lane, striking Bolinsky’s vehicle. After the collision, both vehicles were moved out of the roadway prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet driven by Bolinsky was $3,000 and it was still considered driveable while the estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet driven by Martin was $6,000 and it was no longer considered driveable. Martin was issued a traffic violation for failure to reduce speed.
April 6
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:59 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, the accident occured on the PVA of Miller’s Store. A 2013 Freightliner, driven by Thomas J. Cander and a 2012 Toyota with an unknown driver were both parked facing West in the PVA. The Freightliner struck the Toyota while backing and both vehicles came to rest in the PVA. There was no estimated cost of damage to the Freightliner and the estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $300. Both vehicles were still considered driveable after the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.