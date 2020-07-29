The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
July 3
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:01 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Tayuni Markiewicz was traveling South on Copeland Road in a 2015 Ford when the vehicle crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left. The vehicle then collided with an electric fence, a ditch and an embankment prior to coming to final rest off the left side of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $600 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the electric fence was $100. Markiewicz was issued a citation for driving left of center.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:48 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Daniel L. Allen was traveling North on Cox Road in a 2016 Mazda when the vehicle moved to the right as he was meeting traffic. The shoulder gave away and the vehicle overturned into the river before coming to rest in The New River. The estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $6,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:55 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Christopher L. Parsons was traveling North on Earl Sheets Road in a 2001 Honda when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its side. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $2,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Parsons was issued a citation for reckless driving.
July 4
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:03 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Sheila P. Price was traveling West on Cranberry Springs Road in a 1989 Chevrolet when the vehicle departed the road on the right and collided with a sign. The vehicle traveled across a lawn at a private residence where it collided with a raised garden, fence and a ditch. The vehicle came to final rest in the ditch off the right side of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the sign, owned by NCDOT was $200. Price was issued citations for failure to maintain lane control, property damage and leaving the scene of the collision.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:03 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a collision between a 2013 Honda and a 2003 Ford occurred in the PVA of Shatley Springs Restaurant. The drivers of both vehicles are unknown. The Honda was parked facing South in the PVA while the Ford was backing South out of a parking space and backed into the Honda. The driver of the Ford then left the scene. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $500 and it was still considered drivable. There was no estimated cost of damage to the Ford.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:36 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Gracie L. Mast was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2019 Subaru when the vehicle ran off the road to the right. The vehicle came to final rest facing West in a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $2,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Mast was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
July 5
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:27 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tracy E. Walker was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2018 Nissan when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with an embankment. The vehicle was then moved to the PVA of Oak Grove Church to report the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,900 and it was no longer considered drivable.
July 6
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:21 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tanner F. Neaves-Underwood was traveling West on Ashe Central School Road in a 2008 Honda when the vehicle departed the road on the right. The vehicle then struck a ditch and a culvert pipe before coming to final rest blocking the roadway. According to the report, Neaves-Underwood stated that he swerved to avoid a deer that entered the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $900 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:54 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jesse D. Earp was traveling South on U.S. 221 at the intersection of Ashe County High School Drive in a 2003 Ford. According to the report, Earp stated that the vehicle’s brakes had failed. The vehicle departed the road on the right to avoid colliding with other traffic before colliding with a drainage ditch and an embankment before coming to final rest. According to the report, it appears that the embankment slowed the vehicle to a stop. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $900 and it was no longer considered drivable.
