The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
May 19
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:11 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Maison T. McNeill was traveling North on N.C. 16 in a 1992 Toyota when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck a mailbox. The vehicle continued on the shoulder of N.C. 16 and struck a culvert before coming to rest against the culvert. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the mailbox was $100. McNeill was issued a DWI.
May 20
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:35 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Dorothy S. Baugess was traveling North on Charity Lane in a 2017 Nissan when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and down an embankment before striking a creek. The vehicle came to rest in the creek facing North. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $4,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Baugess was issued a lane control traffic violation.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:30 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Austin D. Katz was traveling South on N.C. 16 in a 2009 Pontiac when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the fence was $200. According to the report, the property owner came to the scene and the fence was repaired and the owner stated they did not want any compensation for the damage. The estimated cost of damage to the Pontiac was $1,000 and it was still drivable. Katz was issued traffic violations for exceeding safe speed and driving with slick tires.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:24 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Thomas Farmer was traveling North on North Flatwoods Road in a 1994 Toyota when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then struck a tree before striking an embankment. After the collision, the vehicle came to rest against the embankment. According to the report, Farmer stated that the vehicle accelerated out of control and he was unable to stop the vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $6,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
May 21
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:42 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jerry W. Gobble was traveling South on N.C. 16 in a 1991 Ford when a tree fell across the highway and struck the vehicle. After the collision, the Ford came to rest in the roadway South of the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,000 and it was still drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:37 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Vanessa K. Denny was traveling North on Old Hwy 16 in a 2008 Nissan when the vehicle ran off the road to the right. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment and overturned before coming to final rest facing South on its top in a creek. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $6,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Denny was issued traffic violations for exceeding safe speed and driving with unsafe tires.
May 22
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:02 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Kaleb S. Davis was traveling in a 2000 Nissan while Mireya S. Bermudez was traveling in a 2016 Chevrolet. The accident occurred when Davis was crossing N.C. 163 toward a PVA. The Chevrolet, driven by Bermudez, was traveling East on N.C. 163 when Davis failed to yield right of way and collided with the vehicle. Both vehicles came to final rest facing North in the PVA. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $2,000 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $7,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Davis was issued a traffic violation for failure to yield right of way.
