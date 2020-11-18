The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 23
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:06 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Edwin B. Knox Jr. was operating a 2004 Dodge while Randy K. Lyalls was operating a 2012 Chevrolet. The accident occurred while Knox Jr. was traveling West on N.C. 88 and Lyalls was traveling North on N.C. 88. The Chevrolet was making a left turn out of a gravel lot onto N.C. 88 and failed to yield to the Dodge, striking the Dodge. Both vehicles were moved out of the roadway prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $2,500 and the estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Lyalls was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Sept. 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:39 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Antonio L. Minor was traveling East on N.C. 16 in a 2009 Freightliner when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch. After the collision, the vehicle came to rest in the ditch facing East. The estimated cost of damage to the Freightliner was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
Sept. 25
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:43 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Matthew C. Greer was operating a 2003 Ford and Teresa V. Richardson was operating a 2019 Ford. The accident occurred while Greer was traveling North on North Main Street and Richardson was traveling South on North Main Street. According to the report, Greer lost control of his vehicle and it crossed the center of the roadway. Richardson’s vehicle struck Greer’s vehicle in the passenger side door as Greer crossed the center of the roadway. After the collision, the 2003 Ford traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a ditch. After the collision, the 2019 Ford came to rest in the Southbound lane facing North. The estimated cost of damage to the 2003 Ford was $8,000 while the estimated cot of damage to the 2019 Ford was $20,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. Greer was issued a citation for driving while impaired.
Sept. 26
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:51 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Padron C. Martin was traveling North on Helton Road in a 1996 Dodge when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a small group of trees. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest at the bottom of an embankment in a creek on its top facing North. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Martin was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
