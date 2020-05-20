The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
April 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:24 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Dylan L. Doudna was traveling North on Big Laurel Road in a 1995 Chevrolet. The accident occurred when Doudna attempted to pass another vehicle and crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left. The Chevrolet then traveled down an embankment and entered Big Laurel Creek before rolling over and coming to final rest on its left side in the creek. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,800 and it was no longer considered drivable. Doudna was issued a traffic violation for improper passing.
May 4
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:13 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, an unknown driver was traveling West on Carson Woods Road in a 1993 Toyota. The accident occurred when the vehicle crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left before striking a ditch and coming to final rest. The Toyota was moved after impact and was unsuccessful in getting out of the ditch and returning to the road. According to the report, no one associated with the vehicle was present during the collision investigation. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $500 and it was no longer drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:46 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joshua T. Hardin was traveling North on Cranberry Springs Road in a 2006 Acura when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and back onto the roadway. The Acura then traveled off the roadway to the left and collided with an embankment before overturning and coming to final rest on Cranberry Springs Road. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Hardin was issued a traffic violation for exceeding safe speed and a DWI.
