The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
March 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:30 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Kathryn R. Christy was traveling North on Rock Quarry Road in a 2007 Honda when the vehicle crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left. The Honda then collided with an upward sloping embankment before briefly returning to the roadway and then departed the roadway on the left and collided with the embankment a second time. After the accident the vehicle was driven off of the roadway and the estimated cost of damage was $4,000. Christy was issued a traffic violation for failure to maintain lane control.
March 8
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:40 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Aaron S. Cronk was traveling South on Big Windfall Road in a 2013 Ford and Philip S. Kagan was also traveling South on a 2019 Harley Davidson. Cronk traveled left of center in an attempt to make a hard right turn onto a private driveway and Kagan was unable to stop and collided with the Ford. Both vehicles were moved from the roadway to report the accident. Both vehicles were still considered drivable after the accident and the estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $300 while the estimated cost of damage to the Harley was $400.
March 11
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:47 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Christopher B. Presnell was traveling South on NC-88 in a 1996 Ford and Emily G. Roten was traveling West on NC-88 in a 2006 Dodge. The accident occurred when Presnell was entering the PVA of Miller’s Country Store headed South and the front right corner of the vehicle collided with the passenger side of the Dodge. After the accident, the Ford was moved back to the PVA and the Dodge spun off the roadway and departed the road on the right onto the PVA. The vehicle then collided with a third vehicle, which was not occupied at the time and an ice machine, Pepsi vending machine and a Dr. Pepper vending machine. The Dodge came to final rest against the ice and vending machines. Both vehicles were not considered driveable following the accident and the estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,000 while the estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $6,000. The estimated damage to the ice machine was $2,000. After the accident, Presnell was transported by Ashe County EMS to Ashe Memorial Hospital. Presnell was also issued an unsafe movement traffic violation.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:27 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Peggy B. Thompson was traveling North on NC-194 in a 1997 Subaru and Brett A. Schneggenburger was also traveling North in a 2004 Lexus. As a vehicle ahead of the Lexus was stopped in the travel lane waiting to make a left turn, the Lexus was stopped in the travel lane. The Subaru failed to reduce speed and collided with the rear of the Lexus. After the collision both vehicles were driven off the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,600 and the estimated cost of damage to the Lexus was $1,800. Thompson was issued a traffic violation for failure to reduce speed to avoid colliding with another vehicle.
