The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Jan. 17
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Lansing at 10 a.m. According to the wreck report, Jerry D. Beach was traveling East on Big Windfall Road in a 2016 Ford while Randy L. Anders was traveling North on Buffalo Road in a 2000 Ford. Beach was backing into a private drive and struck Anders in the roadway. The estimated cost to the 2016 Ford was $15,000 and it was not considered drivable. $2,500 was the estimated cost of damage to the 2000 Ford and it was considered drivable. Beach was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
Jan. 18
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:51 p.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Preston T. S. Krips was operating a 2005 Ford while heading South on Beaver Drive. Krips lost control on the ice covered road and crossed the centerline, running off the road and striking several small trees. The vehicle then came to a rest off the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,000 and it was deemed drivable.
Jan. 21
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 7:30 a.m. The report showed that Donald K. Winkler was heading South on Idlewild road in a 2003 Jeep when he traveled left of center and off the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment, overturning. It came to a rest in the northbound lane on its right side facing West. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $4,500 and it was not deemed drivable. Winkler was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:31 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Dylan B. Little was operating a 2001 Ford while traveling South on Idlewild Road. Donald K. Winkler was in an accident just a minute before Little traveled left of center and struck Winkler who was in an overturned 2003 Jeep. Following the collision, the Ford came to a rest on the shoulder of the northbound lane and the Jeep came to a rest upright facing West. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,500 and it was not considered drivable. $4,000 was the added estimated cost to the Jeep which was also not drivable. Little was issued a traffic violation for exceeding a safe speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 8:12 a.m. The wreck report stated that Dustin A. Howell was traveling Southeast on Conley Cheek Road in a 2006 GMC. A 2006 Nissan with an unknown driver was parked on the shoulder of the road facing Southeast. Howell traveled off the roadway to the right and struck the Nissan in the rear. The GMC then traveled across the road to the left and struck an embankment, coming to a rest. The unknown driver came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $3,000 and it was still drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $4,500 and it was not drivable. Howell was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:04 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Tara C. Warner was operating a 2001 Chevrolet while traveling West on NC 16 when she traveled off the road to the right and struck a fence. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment and came to a rest in a creek. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $5,000 and it was not deemed drivable. Warner was issued a traffic violation for exceeding a safe speed.
Jan. 25
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. The wreck report showed that Jimmy W. Eldreth was traveling West on Deep Ford Road in a 2006 Ford when a deer crossed the roadway. Eldreth struck the deer and then proceeded to their destination after the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,500 and it was still considered drivable.
Jan. 27
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:06 p.m. near Jefferson. Curtis C. Barker was operating a 2008 GMC while traveling South on NC 16 according to the wreck report. Barker lost control on the snow covered roadway and overturned. The vehicle then came to a rest on the West shoulder of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $3,500 and it was not considered drivable.
