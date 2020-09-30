The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Aug. 27
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jacob C. Bledsoe was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2020 Ford when a deer entered the roadway in front of the vehicle. The Ford struck the deer in the roadway and following the collision the vehicle was moved from the area of impact before the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the $3,500 and it was still considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Roy T. Kelley was operating a 1996 Jeep while Hal O. Monsees was operating a 2006 Mazda. The accident occurred on the PVA of Copper Mine Grill when the Jeep was parked facing West and the Mazda was attempting to back Northwest into a parking spot. The Jeep attempted to back East from its parking spot and collided with the Mazda. Both vehicles came to rest on the PVA following the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $75 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $500 and it was still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:49 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Reymundo I. Romeromanzanare was traveling North on Cranberry Springs Road in a 2003 Honda. Romeromanzanare was exceeding a safe speed for a curve and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the right shoulder of the roadway and then back left of center and off the left shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled over an embankment and struck several trees. After impact, the vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest on the left shoulder of Cranberry Springs Road. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $7,800 and it was no longer considered drivable. Romeromanzanare was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Aug. 31
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:07 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Randy C. Davidson was operating a 2003 Chevrolet while Heather N. Barker was operating a 2002 Subaru. The accident occurred when Davidson was backing West in the PVA of 1392 Old Hwy 16. Barker was stopped facing East in the PVA of 1392 Old Hwy. 16 and Davidson failed to see the vehicle before backing and struck the Subaru. The Chevrolet was moved prior to the arrival of the investigating officer and the Subaru came to rest at the point of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $400 and the estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $600. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Davidson was issued a citation for improper backing.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:56 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Bobby G. Lowe was operating a 2002 Ford while Tina C. Landreth was operating a 1999 Subaru. The accident occurred while Lowe was traveling West on West Buffalo Road and Landreth was traveling East. Lowe failed to yield before attempting to turn left onto a garage PVA and collided with the Subaru. The Subaru then collided with a utility trailer parked on the shoulder facing West. All vehicles came to rest on the shoulder of West Buffalo Road. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $500 and the estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $2,200. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the trailer was $100. Lowe was issued a citation for safe movement violation.
Sept. 1
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:51 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Timothy D. Hartzog Sr. was traveling West on N.C. 16 in a 2011 Toyota when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a sign. The vehicle continued traveling across Raven Ridge Lane and struck a mailbox. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. According to the report, the driver stated he dozed off to sleep prior to the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,200 and it was still considered drivable. Hartzog was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:57 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Thomas E. Wilson was operating a 2000 Mercury while Rachel B. Rector was operating a 2011 GMC. The accident occured while Wilson was traveling South on U.S. 221 in the right lane and Rector was traveling South on U.S. 221 in the left lane. The vehicles side swiped each other and each driver said the other driver moved over and collided with them. Both vehicles were moved to the PVA of Dollar General to report the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Mercury was $200 and the estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $300. Both vehicles were still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:28 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Shawn A. Gentry was traveling East on Baldwin Road in a 2011 Chevrolet when the vehicle hydroplaned, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree. The vehicle came to rest off the roadway against a tree. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Gentry was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:30 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, David B. Munsey was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2014 Kia when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and back onto the roadway. The vehicle then traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left before colliding with an embankment and being moved to a private driveway. The estimated cost of damage to the Kia was $2,600 and it was still considered drivable. Munsey was issued a citation for lane control.
