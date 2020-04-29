The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
April 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:37 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Edith G. Nations was traveling North on Bald Mountain Road in a 2010 Honda when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck a fence. The Honda left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement and was located later. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $500 and it was still considered drivable following the collision. Nations was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
April 9
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:53 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Cody C. Lamkin was traveling South on Old Hwy. 16 in a 2005 Subaru when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck a ditch. The Subaru came to rest in the ditch. The estimated cost of damage was $3,000 and it was no longer considered drivable after the accident. Lamkin was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
April 11
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:06 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Alex R. Rash was traveling Northwest on E Little Horse Creek Road in a 1990 Chevrolet when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and traveled down an embankment. The Chevrolet then struck a large rock and a barn before overturning. The vehicle came to rest upright after impact and there was an estimated cost of damage of $2,500. There was no medical transport as a result of the collision. The Chevrolet was no longer considered drivable after the collision and traffic violations for Rash are pending.
April 13
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:07 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Dustin S. Gilley was traveling South on Frank Dillard Road in a 1999 Ford when the vehicle struck a hole that had formed from rain and washed the road away. The vehicle came to rest in the hole in the middle of the roadway. There was no medical transport following the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:25 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Adrian C. Allen was traveling North on Frank Dillard Road in a 2011 Kia when the vehicle struck a mudslide that had washed into the roadway due to heavy rain. The vehicle came to rest on Frank Dillard Road. The estimated cost of damage to the Kia was $950 and the vehicle was still considered drivable following the incident.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:24 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Lindsay M. Lawrence was traveling East on N.C. 88 in a 2003 Ford when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then traveled back onto the and off the roadway to the right before overturning and coming to rest against a tree. According to the wreck report, Lawrence stated he was trying to avoid a deer. There was no medical transport following the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $900 and it was no longer considered drivable.
