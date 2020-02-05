The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Jan. 22
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:46 a.m. on NC-163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Claborn H. Wagoner was traveling East in a 2011 Ford and crossed the centerline, departing the road on the left before striking a ditch and tree. The Ford rolled completely over before coming to final rest and was not considered drivable following the incident. Wagoner was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital after the accident.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:35 p.m. on NC-221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Maryann Dintino was traveling North in a 2009 Toyota. Kyle Zeh was traveling West in a 2018 Ford and was attempting to turn onto NC-221 from Windy Hill Road at the intersection and failed to yield, striking the Toyota. Both vehicles were not considered drivable and were moved out of the roadway prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Zeh was issued a traffic violation for Failure to Yield.
Jan. 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:22 p.m. on NC-16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Nathaniel L. Cole was traveling North in a 2008 Dodge when the vehicle traveled off of the roadway to the right before colliding with two signs. The Dodge continued to travel North and collided with a downed tree before coming to rest and was not considered drivable after the accident. Cole was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Mud Creek Road near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Tanyla J. Panella was traveling North in a 2009 Subaru when the vehicle lost control due to ice on the roadway which caused it to travel left of center and off the roadway to the left. The Subaru collided with an embankment before coming to rest and was not considered driveable after the accident.
Jan. 25
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:53 a.m. on NC-163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Brandon J. Creswell was traveling East near the intersection of Ferguson Road in a 2001 Ford when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left before colliding with an embankment and coming to final rest in an open field. The vehicle was not considered drivable after the accident and Creswell was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital. Creswell was also cited with a DWI and NOL.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:26 a.m. on Chestnut Hill Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Alton R. Hall was traveling West in a 1992 Ford and departed the road on the right and collided with a ditch and embankment. The Ford completely rolled over and came to final rest off the right side of the road. The vehicle was not considered drivable after the accident.
