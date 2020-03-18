The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Feb. 29
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:51 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Derek V. Greer was traveling North on the PVA of Blevins Express in a 1990 Subaru when the vehicle ran off of the road to the right before overturning down an embankment. The Subaru came to rest on its top near the area of impact and sustained an estimated $2,000 in damage. The vehicle was still considered drivable after the accident and Greer was not medically transported.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:38 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Mark D. Kuhn was traveling East on Lewis Ridge Road in a 2019 Ram when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and down an embankment. The Ram came to final rest facing East on the side of the roadway, sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage and was no longer considered drivable. Kuhn was issued a traffic violation for exceeding safe speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:43 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, an unknown driver was traveling North on Gaither Poe Road when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway before running off the road to the left and striking a telephone pole/cable box. The vehicle left the scene and the estimated damage telephone pole/cable box was $100.
March 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:30 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Charles R. Rash was traveling North on NC-194 in a 2003 Ford when the vehicle struck a deer that entered the roadway in front of the vehicle. After the collision, the Ford was moved from the area of impact before the investigating officer arrived on scene and sustained an estimated $1,000 in damage.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:30 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Jeffery L. Davis was traveling North on NC-194 in a 2018 Ford when the vehicle collided with a deer that traveled onto the roadway. The Ford was then moved to Ashe County Ford to report the accident in which it sustained an estimated $6,000 in damage.
March 3
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:32 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Mare L. Nations was traveling West on US-221 in a 2008 Subaru while Connie F. Jones was also traveling West in a 2008 Toyota. Nations was traveling in the right side of the west bound lane while Jones was in the left side of the west bound lane when the two vehicles struck each other in the roadway. After the collision, both vehicles moved to the shoulder of the roadway before the investigating officer arrived. The Subaru and the Toyota both sustained an estimated $1,000 in damage and were still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:29 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Deanna M. Williams was traveling West on NC-16 in a 2003 Toyota and passed a vehicle traveling in the same direction. While passing, Williams lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway to the right before striking a telephone box. The Toyota continued on before overturning in a field. The vehicle sustained an estimated $6,000 in damage and was no longer considered driveable. The telephone box belonging to Century Link sustained an estimated damage of $2,000. Williams was issued a traffic violation for exceeding safe speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:56 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, David P. Bartolini was traveling North on Sutherland Road in a 2020 Subaru when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The Subaru then struck a ditch and continued into a fence before continuing North and striking a tree. After the collision, the vehicle came to final rest against the tree. The Subaru sustained an estimated $27,000 in damage and was no longer considered drivable. No medical transport occurred and Bartolini was issued a traffic violation for exceeding safe speed and traveling left of center.
March 4
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:18 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Greta L. Dunn was traveling South on Low Gap Road in a 1999 Sterling while Thomas A. Pyke was also traveling South in a Chevrolet. Pyke slowed and was struck by Dunn. Both vehicles came to rest near the area of impact. The Sterling sustained an estimated $500 in damage and was still considered drivable while the Chevrolet sustained an estimated $2,500 in damage and was no longer considered drivable. Dunn was issued a traffic violation for failure to reduce speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.