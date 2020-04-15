The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
March 26
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:19 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Matthew D. Barr was traveling South on NC-16 in a 2008 Jeep when a deer entered the roadway in front of the vehicle. The Jeep struck the deer in the middle of the roadway and was moved to the shoulder of the roadway following the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $5,000 and it was no longer considered driveable.
March 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:01 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Amelia M. Latham was traveling South on Old Hwy 16 in a 2009 Pontiac when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch. After the collision, the Pontiac came to rest facing West on the shoulder of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $4,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Latham was issued a C and R. Open Container traffic violation.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:01 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Dylan B. Little was traveling South on West Reno Road in a 2015 Subaru when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The Subaru then struck a road sign before striking a fence and continuing on. After the collision, the vehicle was moved the the shoulder of the roadway and the estimated cost of damage was $6,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Little was issued traffic violations for lane control and exceeding safe speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:42 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a parked 2007 Chevrolet with an unknown driver was facing a private drive at 1074 Howard Colvard Road when the vehicle rolled down an embankment and struck a ditch. The Chevrolet then traveled across Howard Colvard Road and across a yard before striking a creek and coming to final rest. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $3,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
