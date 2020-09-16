The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Aug. 19
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:52 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 2007 Mazda with an unknown driver was parked facing south on the southbound shoulder of South Big Horse Creek Road in a designated parking spot. Melissa K. Severt was traveling sorth on South Big Horse Creek Road in a 2003 Dodge and attempted to make a U-Turn and struck the Mazda. After the collision, the Mazda remained parked and the Dodge moved to the shoulder of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $1,500 and the estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Severt was issued a citation for lane control.
Aug. 20
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:35 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Brittany R. Walton was traveling West on Joe Hampton Road in a 2012 Subaru while John C. Price was also traveling West on Joe Hampton Road in a 2003 Ford. The accident occurred when the Subaru pulled out to pass and collided with the Ford. Both vehicles were moved after impact. According to the report, the investigating officer was unable to determine the contributing circumstances because both drivers stated the other swerved into their vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $2,000 while the estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable.
Aug. 21
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:17 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, William D. Miller was traveling south on U.S. 221 in a 2014 Chevrolet when the vehicle traveled left of center and collided with a raised median barrier. After the collision, the vehicle off the right side of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $995 and it was no longer considered drivable.
