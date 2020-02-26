The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Feb. 9
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:07 p.m. on NC-88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Alyse J. Larue was traveling East in a 2010 Subaru when the vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. After the accident, the vehicle was driven to Troop F, District 2, Ashe County NCSHP District Office to report the collision.
Feb. 10
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:36 a.m. on NC-16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Myra M. Lane was traveling South in a 2013 Honda when the vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. After the accident, the vehicle was driven off the roadway and was not considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:15 p.m. on US-221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Robin R. Cox was traveling in a 2018 Jeep and Jennie M. Stucchio was traveling in a 2014 Honda. Cox was in the left turn lane and Stucchio was traveling South on US-221. The Jeep changed lanes and collided with the Honda. Both vehicles were considered drivable after the accident and were moved to the shoulder prior to the arrival of State Highway Patrol. Cox was issued a traffic violation for Improper Lane Change.
Feb. 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:16 a.m. on US-221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Chelsea M. Eller was traveling North in a 2017 Nissan when a deer entered the roadway in front of the vehicle. The vehicle struck the deer in the roadway before coming to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the roadway and was still considered drivable.
Feb. 14
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:03 a.m. on NC-88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Felicia B. Busic was traveling East in a 2003 Toyota. Busic stated that she swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that avoided colliding with a loose dog. The Toyota fully departed the road on the right and struck a post without causing an apparent damage. The vehicle then returned to the roadway, crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left before colliding with a tree before coming to final rest. The vehicle was not considered drivable after the accident.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:52 a.m. on Phillips Gap Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Robin E. Trivette was traveling West in a 2003 Toyota and James B. Dancy was traveling East in a 1993 Ford. The area of impact, Phillips Gap Road, is a narrow gravel road and both vehicles collided in the center of the road. The Toyota and the Ford came to final rest near the area of impact and the Ford was moved a short distance after the accident.
