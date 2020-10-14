The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 3
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:58 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Jamie D. Taylor was traveling North on Helton Creek Road in a 2000 Honda when the vehicle crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left. The vehicle then collided with a mailbox, fence and a ditch before coming to final rest against the fence. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $2,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the mailbox, gate and fence was $500. Taylor was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:33 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, David H. Sluder was traveling North on Flatwoods School Road in a 2010 Hyundai when the vehicle departed the road on the right and while overturning and rolling over, traveled down a steep embankment. The vehicle came to final rest at the bottom of the embankment. The estimated cost of damage to the Hyundai was $6,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:27 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, an unknown driver was traveling East on Joe Little Road in a 1997 Ford when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest against the utility pole and the driver of the vehicle left the scene. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the utility pole owned by Blue Ridge Electric Members was $10,000.
Sept. 5
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:40 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Servardo R. Bolivar was traveling West on West Deep Ford Road in a 1997 Ford and Jeremy L. Halsey was traveling East on West Deep Ford Road in a 1995 Ford. The accident occurred when Bolivar’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Halsey’s vehicle. The 1997 Ford then ran off the road to the left and came to final rest facing South off the roadway to the left. The 1995 Ford came to final rest facing East in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the 1997 Ford was $5,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the 1995 Ford was $4,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. Bolivar was issued citations for driving while impaired and driving left of center.
