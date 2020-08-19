The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
July 20
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:33 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Andrew K. Jordan was traveling North on U.S. 221 in a 2013 Chevrolet and struck a tree that had fallen across the road. The vehicle was moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,000 and it was still drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:46 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Anthony R. Bedford was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2000 Land Rover when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle then crossed the centerline and ran off the left shoulder before overturning and striking a fence. The vehicle came to rest on the fence. The estimated cost of damage to the Land Rover was $7,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the residential fence was $2,000. Bedford was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:12 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, an unknown driver operating a 1995 Chevrolet was making a left turn onto Tucker Road from Coy Ham Road when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch. The vehicle then struck an embankment and came to rest facing North on the shoulder of the roadway.
July 22
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:23 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Wesley A. Johnson was operating a 2012 Dodge while Hunter L. Luther was operating a 2008 GMC. The collision occurred when Johnson was traveling South on Silas Creek Road while Luther was backing South on Silas Creek Road . Johnson’s vehicle struck Luther’s vehicle and both vehicles were moved after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $3,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $100. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Johnson was issued a citation for careless and reckless driving.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:24 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Wesley A. Johnson was backing North on Silas Creek Road in a 2012 Dodge when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its left side in the road. According to the report, Johnson stated he was trying to make a turn to catch a vehicle he was chasing. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $3,000 and it was still considered drivable. Johnson was issued a citation for careless and reckless driving.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:22 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jerry A. Pennell was operating a 2000 Ford while Danny K. Bower was operating a 2018 Ford. The collision occurred when Pennell was attempting to enter on to U.S. 221 from a turnaround lane West of the southbound lane. Bower was traveling South on U.S. 221 when Pennell failed to yield, entering the roadway and striking Bower. After the collision, Pennell left the scene in his vehicle and Bower’s vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway south of the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the 2000 Ford was $4,500 and it was still drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the 2018 Ford was $4,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Pennell was issued a citation for failure to yield and a hit and run.
July 23
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:28 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, an unknown driver operating a 1995 Saturn was traveling North on Bart Hurley Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left. The vehicle collided with several trees before coming to final rest. According to the report, there was no one present associated with the collision during the collision investigation. The estimated cost of damage to the Saturn was $1,800 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:16 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Amy C. Dollar was traveling East on Calvin Goodman Road in a 2012 Subaru when the vehicle struck a 2008 Mercury parked at 1245 Fairview Church Road. The Subaru fled the scene after impact while the Mercury remained in its parked position. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,500 while the estimated cost of damage to the Mercury was $1,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable.
July 24
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:05 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Nicole L. Blakeman was operating a 2008 GMC while Alexis P. Beamer was operating a 2011 Jeep. The collision occurred when Blakeman was traveling South on N.C. 88 and Beamer was traveling North on N.C. 88. The GMC crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the Jeep. Blakeman’s vehicle spun around and came to final rest blocking the roadway while Beamer’s vehicle departed the road on the right and came to final rest in a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $8,000 and neither was considered drivable following the collision. Blakeman was issued a citation for driving left of center.
July 25
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:40 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Taylor L. Dunn was operating a 2015 Honda while Charles P. Sessoms was operating a 2005 Honda. The collision occurred while both vehicles were traveling North on N.C. 16 when Sessoms slowed to turn right on Bare Road. Dunn failed to reduce speed and collided with Sessoms’ vehicle in the rear. After the collision, both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of N.C. 16. The estimated cost of damage to the 2015 Honda was $3,000 while the estimated cost of damage to the 2005 Honda was $900. Both vehicles were still drivable. Dunn was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
July 26
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:08 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Loretta L. Biederman was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2002 Ford when the vehicle traveled left of center and lost control. The vehicle then traveled off of the roadway to the right and collided with a guardrail. After the collision, the Ford was moved to Water Tank Road to report the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,000 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the guardrail, owned by NCDOT, was $1,000. Biederman was issued a citation for exceeding a safe speed.
