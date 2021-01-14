The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Oct. 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:59 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, an unknown driver was traveling North on Nettle Knob Road. The vehicle drifted off the road to the right, colliding with a few mailboxes. The driver then continued North and hit a fence, coming to a rest. Before authorities arrived, the driver left the scene. The estimated cost of damage to the fence was $150. No driver or vehicle have been found related to this accident.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:51 a.m. near Lansing. According to the report, Matthew T. Nethery was traveling East on Coy Ham Road in a 1986 Ford. Nethery departed to road to the right and collided with a tree, coming to a rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,500 and was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:20 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Danny K. Houck was operating a 2019 Dodge and was traveling South on NC 16. A deer entered the roadway, the vehicle coming to a collision. Afterwards, Houck drove to his destination. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $1,800 and was still considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:01 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Timothy R. Smirl, operating a 2014 Ram, and Jada F. Kemp, driving a 2000 Chevrolet, were both traveling South on US 221. Smirl slowed for a turning vehicle on the road and Kemp failed to reduce speed, striking the Ram. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of the road prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Ram was $2,500 and was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $4,500 and was not deemed drivable.
Oct. 31
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:12 p.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Emma R. Jones was traveling East on NC 88 in a 2008 Nissan. The vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the road, struck an embankment and then overturned. It came to a final rest on its top in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $6,000 and was not considered drivable.
Nov. 1
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:12 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, both William D. Townsend, in a 2018 Ford and Brittany K. Johnson, in a 2013 Lincoln, were traveling East on NC 16. Townsend had slowed the vehicle for traffic and Johnson failed to reduce speed, striking the Ford in the rear. Both vehicles were moved out of the roadway prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,500 and was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Lincoln was $5,000 and was not considered drivable. Johnson was issued a traffic violation of failure to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:06 p.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Isaac N. Miller was traveling South on US 221 in a 2016 Mazda. Miller swerved off the road to avoid debris into a guardrail on the right shoulder, coming to a rest after the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $8,000 and was not considered drivable.
Nov. 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:24 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Kristen M. Taylor was traveling East on NC 88 in a 2007 Ford. A deer entered the roadway causing the vehicle to strike it. The vehicle was then moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,200 and was still considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:01 p.m. near West Jefferson. The report stated that Anthony R. Bedford and Michael T. Howell were both traveling West on Nettle Knob Road. Howell, in a 2005 Chevrolet, stopped in the road way and Bedford, in a 2001 Nissan failed to reduce speed, striking the Chevrolet. Both vehicles came to a final rest in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $1,000 and was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,000 and was also considered drivable.
Nov. 4
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:20 a.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck reported stated that John L. Robinson, operating a 2005 Toyota, was turning off of a private drive onto Lower Nettle Knob Road. Deborah L. Holman was traveling North on Lower Nettle Knob Road in a 2005 Subaru. Robinson failed to yield the right of way, pulling out in front of Holman and causing a collision. Both vehicles came to a rest in the northbound lane of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,500 and was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $800 and was also considered drivable. Robinson was issued a citation for failing to yield.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:28 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Chaley R. Church was traveling West in a 2006 Suzuki on Big Flatts Church Road. On the same road, Vernon R. Roten was traveling south in a 2019 Chevrolet. Roten pulled out of Big Flatts Moretz Drive and struck Church. Both vehicles were moved out of the roadway prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The estimated cost of damage to the Suzuki was $2,500 and was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $3,500 and was also considered drivable. Roten was issued a traffic violation of failing to yield.
Nov. 5
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:54 a.m. near West Jefferson. The report stated that Travis D. Stewart was operating a 2008 Nissan, traveling south on US 221. A deer entered the roadway and the vehicle struck it. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,000 and was not deemed drivable.
Nov. 7
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:48 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Christina L. Potter was making a left hand turn onto Brushy Fork Road in a 2016 Dodge when she failed to yield. Jessie M. Latham was struck by Potter, traveling South on Brushy Fork Road in a 2010 Ford. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of the roadway before law enforcement arrived. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $3,500 and was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,500 and was also considered drivable.
Nov. 10
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:58 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Dylan B. Short was traveling west on Claude Mash Road in a 2004 Subaru when he ran off the road to the right and struck a tree. The vehicle came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,500 and was not considered drivable.
Nov. 11
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:57 p.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Pamela R. Marsh was headed Northwest on US 221 in a 2020 Ford. When making a left turn out of a car wash, Marsh failed to yield the right of way and struck Russel L. Roark who was traveling East on US 221 in a 2011 Ford. After the collision, both vehicles came to a rest in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the 2020 Ford was $1,500 and was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the 2011 Ford was $2,500 and was also considered drivable. Marsh was issued a traffic violation of failing to yield the right of way.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:54 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Zachrey S. Holman was traveling South on US 221 in a 2009 Subaru when the vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the road to the left. The vehicle then struck a ditch on the left shoulder of the road. It then came to a final rest facing East of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $1,500 and was not considered drivable. Holman was issued citations of exceeding the posted speed and traveling left of center.
Nov. 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:42 a.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report showed that Carrie N. Gonzalez was traveling East on NC 88 in a 2003 Jeep when the vehicle traveled off the road to the right. Gonzalez then overcorrected and the vehicle traveled left of the center, off the roadway and struck a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $3,500 and was still considered drivable.
Nov. 13
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:18 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Charles E. Edwards was backing out of the parking lot of the recycling center on NC 16 in a 2011 GMC. Anthony M. Jones, operating a 2003 Chevrolet, was traveling East in the lot. Edwards backed into Jones and following the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact before the investigating officer arrived. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $2,000 and was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,000 and was also considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:27 p.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Orval L. Miller was traveling East on NC 194 in a 2014 Toyota when Hester F. Hatley was flagging for road construction. Miller failed to see the flagger and collided with Hatley. The vehicle and the pedestrian came to a rest on the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $200 and was still considered drivable. Hatley was transported by medics to Ashe Memorial Hospital.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:18 p.m. near Jefferson. The report showed that Emily G. Bunn, operating a 2016 Subaru and William W. Vance, in a 2011 Jeep, were both traveling North on NC 16. Vance collided with a deer that had traveled onto the roadway and Bunn failed to reduce speed, colliding with the Jeep. Both vehicles came to a rest in the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,500 and was not considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $4,200 and was still considered drivable. Bunn was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
Nov. 17
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:30 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Lillian M. Morsette was traveling North on North Main Street in a 2017 GMC. The vehicle traveled left of center, collided with a deer, departed the roadway to the left and collided with an embankment and several small trees. The driver then failed to report the accident and the report was not filed until 6:59 a.m. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $2,000 and was not considered drivable. Morsette was issued citations of failure to report and traveling left of the center.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:14 a.m. near Jefferson. In the wreck report, law enforcement stated that Allen E. Taylor and Rena B. Gibbs were both traveling North on NC 16. Gibbs, in a 2015 Hyundai, was stopped in the road to make a left turn. Taylor, operating a 1990 Mazda, failed to reduce speed and struck the Hyundai. Both vehicles were moved from the area of impact prior to the arrival of the responding officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $800 and was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Hyundai was $4,000 and was also considered drivable. Taylor was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
Nov. 20
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:08 a.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Tyrone S. Gray was traveling South in a 2014 Freightliner on Helton Road. Gray attempted to cross a one lane bridge when the trailer the vehicle was pulling traveled off the roadway. This caused the vehicle to become stuck on the bridge. There was no estimated cost of damage to the Freightliner. However, it was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:10 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Molly M. Dawes was traveling West on NC 88 in a 2002 Subaru when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right. Dawes overcorrected and traveled left of the center and off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then drove across the roadway again and down an embankment. Dawes came to a rest off the right side of the road at the bottom of the embankment. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $1,000 and was not deemed drivable.
Nov. 21
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:25 a.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Jacob C. Bledsoe was operating a 2020 Ford in pursuit of a violator vehicle on US 221. The violator drove into the turning and struck the median, continuing on. Bledsoe followed the violator into the turning lane and also struck the median. The Ford came to a controlled stop a short distance from the area of impact. Bledsoe was in emergency pursuit and was operating all of his emergency equipment. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,500 and was not considered drivable.
Nov. 23
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:51 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Wayne D. Stephens was traveling in a 2013 Nissan, heading West on NC 163. A deer entered the road and was struck by the Nissan. Following the collision, the vehicle was moved from the area of prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $6,000 and was still considered drivable.
Nov. 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:23 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Michael W. Miller was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2019 Ford when the vehicle struck a deer. The vehicle came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $8,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:57 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tyson O. Randolph was operating a 1999 GMC while Lynn A. Crimmins was operating a 2014 Acura. The accident occurred while Randolph was backing up on U.S. 221 and Crimmins was traveling North on U.S. 221. The GMC backed into the Acura and both vehicles were moved after impact. There was no estimated cost of damage to the GMC and the estimated cost of damage to the Acura was $1,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Randolph was issued a citation for improper backing.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:20 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joel K. Robinson was operating a 2010 Chevrolet while Robert L. Church was operating a 2001 Ford. The accident occurred while Church was traveling West on N.C. 88 and Robinson was pulling out onto N.C. 88 from a private driveway and struck the Ford. Both vehicles came to rest near the area of impact in the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $4,500 and the estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. Robinson was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
Nov. 28
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:08 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Nicole L. Blakeman was traveling West on Water Tank Road in a 2019 Ram while Elizabeth D. Barton was also traveling West on Water Tank Road in a 2008 Honda. The accident occurred when the Ram stopped in the middle of the roadway and the Honda also stopped in the middle of the roadway. The Ram then backed into the front of the Honda. After the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Ram was $2,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $2,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Blakeman was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:10 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Dustin M. Hurley was traveling West on N.C. 16 in a 1993 Chevrolet when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and struck the guardrail. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,400 and it was still considered drivable. Hurley was issued citations for driving left of center and driving with a revoked license.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:03 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, James A. Utley was traveling North on N.C. 16 in a 2018 Jeep when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and struck a small building. The vehicle was moved after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $2,500 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the small wooden building was $2,000. Utley was issued citations for driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.
Nov. 29
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:48 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Leslie M. Dunning was traveling North on Chestnut Hill Road in a 2020 Chevrolet when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,000 and it was still considered drivable.
Dec. 1
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:48 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Darius B. Jones was traveling North on N.C. 194 in a 2015 Freightliner when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of N.C. 194 facing North. The estimated cost of damage to the Freightliner was $300 and it was still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:09 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Kitt M. Sanchez was traveling South on N.C. 194 in a 2016 Nissan when the vehicle slid off the right shoulder and struck an embankment. The vehicle was removed prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:45 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tyler F. Gilliam was traveling South on Cranberry Springs Road in a 2008 Dodge when the vehicle lost control in a curve and ran off the right shoulder. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its top in the creek. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $8,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
Dec. 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:31 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Sandra D. Hughes was traveling East on Deep Ford Road in a 2000 Ford when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and collided with a utility pole and telephone box. The vehicle then traveled over an embankment, overturned and came to rest next to the river. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the utility pole and telephone box, owned by SkyLine Telephone was $2,000. Hughes was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Dec. 3
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:17 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Linda S. Turnmire was operating a 1998 Chevrolet and Austin Miller was operating a 2007 Nissan. The accident occurred while both vehicles were traveling on Deep Ford Road and the Nissan was stopped in the roadway at the intersection of Deep Ford Road and Old Hwy 16 when the Chevrolet failed to reduce speed and struck the Nissan in the rear. Both vehicles came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Turnmire was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:45 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Harley P. Moretz was operating a 2017 Nissan while Joshua P. Busby was operating a 1998 Chevrolet. The accident occurred while Moretz was traveling North on U.S. 221 and Busby was traveling West on U.S. 221. The Chevrolet pulled onto U.S. 221 from the PVA of Nathan’s Creek Store and failed to yield, striking the Nissan on its side. The Nissan traveled and came to rest off the right shoulder of U.S. 221. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $2,500 and the estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $3,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable.
Dec. 4
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:55 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Daniel C. McGalliard was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2010 Dodge when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a rock. The vehicle came to final rest off the road to the right on the driver’s side. Also according to the report, McGalliard stated that a tractor trailer was in his lane. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $3,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
Dec. 6
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:03 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Ringo R. Tavares was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2013 Subaru when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle came to final rest on the left shoulder facing West. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $4,500 and it was still considered drivable.
Dec. 7
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:01 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report the accident occurred on a private drive and both drivers are unknown. The first vehicle, a 2018 Kia was parked facing South on the private drive. A passenger jumped into the passenger area of the Kia as it rolled out of its parked position and traveled down the private drive and into a ditch on the right side of the drive. The Kia then continued down the drive and struck a parked 2004 Ford, before traveling down an embankment and overturning. The Kia came to rest on its side facing East on the shoulder of Cabbage Creek Road. The estimated cost of damage to the Kia was $15,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,000 and it was still considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:32 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Martin A. Camacho was operating a 2003 Lincoln while Christine L. Copley was operating a 2007 Toyota. The accident occurred while the Lincoln was backing its trailer onto N.C. 16 and the Toyota was traveling South on N.C. 16. The Toyota struck the trailer and went off the road to the right, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. The Toyota came to final rest facing West off the road to the right and the Lincoln came to final rest facing West. There was no estimated cost of damage to the Lincoln and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $10,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Camacho was issued citations for driving with no operator’s license and improper backing.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:45 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jamie K. Vela was traveling East on N.C. 88 in a 2015 Subaru when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle came to final rest facing East on the right shoulder. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $2,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
Dec. 8
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:04 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Gary E. Howell was operating a 2001 Chevrolet, Michael D. McQueen was operating a 2011 Dodge and Charlee A. Graybeal was operating a 2006 Volkswagen. The accident occurred while all three vehicles were traveling South on U.S. 221. The Volkswagen was slowing to turn left and the Dodge was slowing for traffic and the Chevrolet failed to reduce speed and collided with the Dodge. The Dodge then struck the Volkswagen. After the collision, the Chevrolet and the Volkswagen came to final rest in the roadway facing South. The Dodge came to final rest facing South in the northbound lane of U.S. 221. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $3,500, the estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $5,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the Volkswagen was $2,500. The Volkswagen was still considered drivable while the Chevrolet and Dodge were not. Howell was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Dec. 9
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:41 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Krystal S. Rhoden was traveling South on Deep Ford Road in a 2017 Dodge when the vehicle struck a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle was moved out of the roadway prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:28 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Dennis Perez Jr. was traveling West on West Buffalo Road in a 2001 GMC when the vehicle lost control in a curve and ran off the right shoulder. The vehicle then struck and came to rest in a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $2,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Perez Jr. was issued a citation for exceeding a safe speed.
Dec. 10
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:30 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Alisha N. Blevins was traveling South on Old Hwy 16 in a 2003 Volkswagen when Blevins lost control of the vehicle when the vehicle traveled across black ice on the roadway. The vehicle then traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left before traveling down an embankment and striking a tree. The Volkswagen came to rest facing North against the tree. The estimated cost of damage to the Volkswagen was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:17 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, John T. Weaver was operating a 2005 Freightliner and Haley M. Testerman was operating a 2010 BMW. The accident occurred while Testerman was traveling South on Deep Ford Road and Weaver was traveling Southwest onto Deep Ford Road from EZ Sexton Road and struck the BMW. After impact, both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of Deep Ford Road. The estimated cost of damage to the Freightliner was $500 and the estimated cost of damage to the BMW was $2,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:13 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Orville G. Blevins was operating a 2003 Dodge while Oscar P. Carranza was operating a 2008 Toyota. The accident occurred while Blevins was traveling South on U.S. 221 and Carranza was traveling North on U.S. 221. The Dodge was attempting to turn around and travel North when the vehicle failed to yield and collided with the Toyota. The Dodge came to rest on the turnaround and the Toyota spun around, collided with the guardrail and came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $3,500 and the estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $4,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the guardrail, owned by NCDOT, was $250. Blevins was issued a citation for safe movement violation. Carranza was issued a citation for driving with no operator’s license.
Dec. 11
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:03 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Justin W. Newberry was traveling North on Big Laurel Road in a 2002 GMC when the vehicle lost control, ran off the roadway to the left, struck a fence and overturned. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $5,000 and it was still considered drivable.
Dec. 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:10 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tina B. Key was traveling South on Beaver Creek School Road in a 2014 Honda when the vehicle struck a deer. After the collision the vehicle pulled off the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $4,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:03 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Mariah M. Eldridge was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2019 Jeep when the vehicle struck a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $2,500 and it was still considered drivable.
Dec. 15
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:11 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jettie B. Pena was traveling North on N.C. 163 in a 2013 Subaru when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck the guardrail. The vehicle was moved out of the roadway prior to the arrival of law enforcement. According to the report, Pena stated that the headlights cut off on the vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $4,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
Dec. 16
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:43 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Cory M. Conner was traveling West on Nettle Knob Road in a 2010 Ford when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a bridge rail end. After the collision, the vehicle was moved from the area of impact to the shoulder of the roadway prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $6,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Conner was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed for conditions.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:50 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Daniel R. Goodman was traveling East on Water Tank Road in a 2005 GMC when the vehicle lost control and traveled across the centerline before running off the left shoulder, overturning and striking a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its top. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $7,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the fence was $500. Goodman was issued a citation for driving left of center.
Dec. 17
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:32 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, James E. Dunnagan was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2009 Subaru when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with a rock face. The vehicle then traveled left of center, collided with a large rock and a guardrail before coming to rest on N.C. 88. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $6,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the guardrail, owned by NCDOT, was $500. Dunnagan was issued a citation for safe movement violation.
Dec. 18
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:27 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Charles P. Kaczmarek was traveling North on U.S. 221 in a 2009 Dodge. The accident occurred while the vehicle was making a right turn onto Idlewild Road and ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail. The vehicle came to final rest facing East in the road on Idlewild Road. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $2,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Kaczmarek was issued a citation for not maintaining lane control.
Dec. 20
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:31 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Herbert K. Shepherd was traveling North on N.C. 194 in a 2017 Chevrolet when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a rock. The vehicle then came to a final rest off the road to the right in a river. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Shepherd was issued citations for exceeding posted speed and failure to maintain lane control.
Dec. 21
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:59 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Norma L. Rios was traveling West on Low Gap Road in a 1996 Subaru when the vehicle struck black ice in the roadway and ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment. The vehicle overturned after striking the embankment and came to rest on the shoulder. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $7,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Mark C. Taylor was traveling West on Low Gap Road in a 2007 Nissan when the vehicle struck black ice in the roadway, ran off the road to the right, went over the embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to rest off the roadway overturned. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $15,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:41 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Mario Barrientosluna was traveling East on Clyde Houck Road in a 1999 Toyota when the vehicle struck black ice in the roadway. The vehicle then spun out of control, crossed the centerline, struck a sign and the bridge. The vehicle overturned before coming to a final uncontrolled rest off the roadway on its side. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $7,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the sign, owned by NCDOT, was $200.
Dec. 22
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:38 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Roger W. Osborne was operating a 2018 Jeep while Edward T. Sullivan was operating a 2000 Pontiac. The accident occurred while Osborne was traveling North on N.C. 194 and Sullivan was traveling South on N.C. 194. The Jeep traveled left of center and struck the Pontiac. After the collision, the Jeep traveled off the roadway to the left and came to rest in a ditch facing North. The Pontiac traveled off the roadway to the left and came to rest against an embankment facing South. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $10,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the Pontiac was $6,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. Osborne was issued a citation for driving left of center.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:29 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Harold E. Doby was operating a 2002 Isuzu and Tommy R. Combs was operating a 2000 Nissan. The accident occurred while Combs was traveling North on U.S. 221 and Doby was making a left turn onto U.S. 221 from Dog Creek Road and struck the Nissan. Both vehicles came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Isuzu was $500 and the estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $1,500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Doby was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Dec. 24
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:43 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Devin E. Price was operating a 2000 Honda while Shirley R. Powers was operating a 2017 Lexus. The accident occurred while both vehicles were traveling North on N.C. 194. The Lexus was stopped in the roadway to make a left turn into a private drive and the Honda failed to reduce speed and struck the Lexus in the rear. After the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $3,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the Lexus was $5,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Price was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:43 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Robin A. Replogle was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2016 Subaru when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a highway sign. The vehicle then came to final rest facing South off the road to the right. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the sign, owned by NCDOT, was $3,000. Replogle was issued citations for exceeding a safe speed and failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:39 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Michael I. Williams was traveling West on Chestnut Hill Road in a 1989 Buick when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right, over an embankment, collided with a tree and came to rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Buick was $800 and it was no longer considered drivable.
