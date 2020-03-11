The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Feb. 24
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:38 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Virginia M. Miller was backing up in a 2012 Chevrolet in the PVA of Whistle Stop Cafe, traveling Northeast. An unoccupied 1993 Ford was parked facing Northwest in the PVA when the Chevrolet collided with the vehicle. After the collision, Miller drove the vehicle forward and came to rest in the original parked position. The accident caused $500 worth of damage to Miller’s vehicle and no costly damage to the Ford.
Feb. 26
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:53 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Sue M. Hampton was traveling North on NC-16 in a 2014 Volkswagen and Shirley A. Howell was also traveling North in a 1993 Subaru. Hampton slowed to make a turn off on NC-16 and Howell failed to reduce speed and struck the Volkswagen in the rear. Both vehicles were moved out of the roadway after the accident. Hampton’s vehicle sustained $3,000 worth of damage and was still considered drivable while Howell’s sustained $2,500 worth of damage and was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:35 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Daniel M. Miller was traveling West on NC-16 in a 1998 Chevrolet when the vehicle traveled left of center and departed the road on the left. The Chevrolet then entered the yard of 228 NC-16 and entered the yard of 214 NC-16. The vehicle collided with the residence and a gas meter located at 214 NC-16 before coming to final rest. The estimated damage to the gas meter and gas lines was $1,200. Miller, the registered owner of the Chevrolet currently has a medically cancelled operator’s license and the collision was possibly caused by a medical condition. The estimated damage to the Chevrolet was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Miller was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital following the accident and was also issued a traffic violation for driving left of center.
Feb. 27
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:49 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Logan A. Worley was traveling East on Big Helton Road in a 2006 Hummer when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and down an embankment. The vehicle then struck a tree before coming to final rest on the side of the roadway. The estimated damage to the Hummer was $6,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
Feb. 28
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:14 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Timothy W. Brown Jr. was traveling East on Big Laurel Road in a 2005 Ford. Kevin M. Worley was also traveling East in a 2008 Dodge and slowed down before being struck by the Ford. Both vehicles were moved off the road after impact. The Ford sustained estimated damage of $1,000 while the Dodge sustained estimated damage of $250. Both vehicles were considered drivable following the accident. Brown Jr. was issued a traffic violation for exceeding safe speed.
