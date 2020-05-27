The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
May 5
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:44 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, David S. Wright was south on Big Helton Road in a 2014 Dodge when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and the shoulder gave way. The vehicle then struck a power pole and a phone box before coming to final rest off the roadway facing South. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $10,000 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the power pole, owned by Blue Ridge Energy, was $5,000.
May 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:15 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Douglas E. Sherman was traveling east on N.C. 163 in a 2004 Honda when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $1,500. The estimated cost of damage to the guardrail, owned by the NCDOT was $2,200. Sherman was issued a traffic violation for failure to maintain lane control.
May 9
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:10 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jeremy M. Trimnal was traveling east on Idlewild Road in a 2007 Chevrolet when the vehicle crossed the centerline, struck a ditch and then struck four mailboxes. The vehicle came to final rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $4,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the mailbox and post was $200. Trimnal was issued a left of center traffic violation.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:27 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jackie W. Noblett was South on Frank Dillard Road in a 2003 Mack dump truck. According to reports, the accident occurred because the dump bed was raised on the truck and struck a utility line stretched above the road, pulling the utility line down. There was no estimated cost of damage to the truck but the estimated cost of damage to the utility line, owned by Alleghany Cablevision was $5,500.
