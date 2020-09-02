The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Aug. 4
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:48 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Harold R. Thomas was operating a 2018 Kenworth while Richard R. Cox was operating a 2016 Subaru. The accident occurred when both vehicles were traveling South on U.S. 221 and the Kenworth attempted to turn left at a median crossing and the Subaru failed to reduce speed, striking the Kenworth. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest at the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Kenworth was $200 while the estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $6,500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Cox was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Aug. 5
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:46 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jennifer M. Dancy was traveling East on U.S. 221 in a 2015 Jeep while Edward M. Carrow was traveling West on U.S. 221 in a 1994 Jeep. The accident occurred when Carrow was turning into the Corner Market PVA and turned in front of Dancy’s vehicle. Both vehicles were moved into the PVA of the Corner Market prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the 2015 Jeep was $1,500 while the estimated cost of damage to the 1994 Jeep was $2,500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable after the collision. Carrow was issued a citation for failing to yield.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:55 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Wilma L. Jordan was operating a 2016 Chevrolet and was backing out of a private drive on Beaver Creek Road when the vehicle struck a 2015 Dodge that was parked facing East on the PVA of 330 Beaver Creek Road. The Chevrolet was moved after impact while the Dodge remained in its parked position. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $1,000 and they were both still considered drivable.
Aug. 6
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:04 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jana G. Howell was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2008 Honda when the vehicle crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment, collided with a large rock and came to final rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $4,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Howell was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:17 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jerry W. White was traveling North on Baldwin Road in a 2008 Subaru when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and overcorrected. The vehicle then crossed the centerline and overcorrected before running off the road to the left and striking a tree. The vehicle came to final rest facing North off the road to the right. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $4,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to a residential yard and trees was $3,000.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:31 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Robert M. Roark was traveling South in the PVA of the Dollar General in a 2003 Chevrolet when the vehicle struck a retaining wall in the PVA and came to rest. According to the report, Roark stated that the brakes were not operating on the vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the retaining wall was $1,000.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:03 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Cristina E. Henson was traveling North on U.S. 221 in a 2013 Volkswagen. According to the report, the driver stated that she was attempting to continue traveling North on U.S. 221 but got into the left turn lane. The vehicle then ran off the road straight and struck the concrete median. The Volkswagen was moved to the shoulder prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Volkswagen was $1,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
Aug. 7
A two-vehicle: occurred at 2:00 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tommi T. Nevin was traveling North on the PVA of H and W Oil in a 2003 Ford. The accident occurred when Nevin attempted to turn left and travel South on Beaver Creek Road. Terry M. Holman was traveling North on Beaver Creek Road in a 2004 Dodge and Nevin failed to see Holman’s vehicle and collided with it. Both vehicles were moved to the West shoulder of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $3,500 and it was still drivable. Nevin was issued a citation for safe movement violation.
Aug. 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:18 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Camden V. Moore was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2007 Honda when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and struck the concrete median. The vehicle came to rest on the Northbound shoulder of U.S. 221. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $1,200 and it was no longer considered drivable.
Aug. 9
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:42 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Arlin D. Miller Jr. was traveling North while backing on the PVA of R&L Grocery in a 1997 GMC. A 2002 Nissan with an unknown driver was unoccupied and facing North on the same PVA. The GMC collided with the rear of the Nissan while backing. After the collision, the GMC was driven to its destination and the Nissan came to final rest in its original parked position. There was no estimated cost of damage to the Nissan. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $400 and it was still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:41 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Kyler J. Houck was traveling South on U.S. 221 on a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle. The vehicle entered a turn lane in the median and failed to reduce speed. The vehicle then struck a pit in the median and overturned, causing the driver to be ejected in the median. The vehicle came to rest in the median of U.S. 221. The estimated cost of damage to the motorcycle was $4,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
